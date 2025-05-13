Amitabh Bachchan salutes Indian soldiers with Harivansh Rai Bachchan's powerful poem after PM Narendra Modi’s address

Amitabh Bachchan pays tribute to Indian soldiers

On May 12, Amitabh took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to post a poem by his father, the late poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, which salutes the bravery of the Indian Army. Alongside the poetic excerpt, he captioned it with a resounding "Jai Hind... Jain Hind Ki Sena”, conveying his admiration for the nation's forces. His post on Indian army came a few hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation for the first time after Operation Sindoor.

In his post, Amitabh wrote, “And the words of Poojya Babuji (respected father) resound...loud and clear...and in reverberation...from every element of the Country...from every corner”, following which he shared the poem.

The poem excerpt read, "Oh! The angered and dedicated Jawans of the Country...clench your teeth...stand up and move forward...upward and beyond...without giving any voice...if you have to speak...may the sound be heard of your slaps registered on the face of the enemy! In peace there's nothing so becomes a man. As modest stillness and humility: But when the blast of war blows in our ears, Then imitate the action of the tiger...”

Amitabh wrapped up his post on a patriotic note, writing, “Bharat mata ki jai. Vande Mataram”.

PM Modi addresses the nation

In his first public remarks since India struck nine terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir on May 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that Operation Sindoor has carved out a new benchmark in India's fight against terrorism and has "set up a new parameter and new normal".

Addressing the nation, PM Modi also referred to India conducting a surgical strike in 2016 at terror launch pads along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and to the air strikes at a terror camp in Pakistan in 2019 and said that after the two operations, Operation Sindoor is India's policy against terrorism.

In Operation Sindoor, India conducted precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

(With ANI inputs)