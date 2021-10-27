Amitabh Bachchan says a bat had ‘re-emerged’ at Jalsa, family is 'petrified'

A bat is visiting Amitabh Bachchan’s residence in Mumbai, the actor recently wrote in his blog. He also said that despite all measures being taken to avoid bats, they continue to visit the house day after day.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote on Tuesday’s blog, “Another has re-emerged again. the BAT .. Had one yesterday despite all the precautions taken .. So it is back to the drawing board and to make urgent devices applicable to stop these invasions and rid us and in particular some of the petrified members of the family, to be in some calm.”

Listing out the measures they are taking to ensure bats do not enter the house, the actor sought more suggestions on the front. “No .. I may not need any suggestions from the Ef brigade .. but if there are any other than what we have practiced so far, do bring them in .. We have smoked, spread sanitised liquids, electronic repellent gadgets and the most practical of them all - liberal spread and use of eucalyptus oil sprays all over,” he added.

Amitabh Bachchan is currently seen on the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. He made his television debut with the show in 2000 and has hosted all its seasons except the third.

Amitabh also has many films in the pipeline. One of the most anticipated ones is Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra that brings Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt together onscreen for the first time. The film also stars Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in important roles.

The actor also has Mayday, Jhund, Good Bye and The Intern's Hindi adaptation. Amitabh will work alongside Deepika Padukone in The Intern remake. He will also be seen in Anupam Kher and Parineeti Chopra's starrer Uunchai.

