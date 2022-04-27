Amitabh Bachchan says dance moves in Khaike Paan Banaraswala were inspired from Abhishek Bachchan: 'He moved sideways'

Amitabh Bachchan has shared an edited video clip from his hit song Khaike Pan Banaraswala but with Abhishek Bachchan's Dasvi song Macha Macha Re playing in the background. The 79-year-old actor revealed that he took inspiration from young Abhishek's dance moves for his dance in the song for the film, Don. Also read: Amitabh Bachchan emulates Tiger Shroff's 'flexible kick' to get more likes on Instagram, Abhishek Bachchan, Navya react

Sharing the video clip, Amitabh wrote on Instagram, “Some of the moves were a copy of Abhishek when he was a kid , he used to dance like that .. he moved sideways always (laughing emojis).” The actor is seen dancing to Khaike Paan Banaraswala but to the beats of Dasvi in the song from the 1978 film.

Abhishek confirmed the fact and commented on the post, "Haha. Still moving sideways." A fan reacted to the video, “Dear sir, a child is the father of a man.” A fan praised the edited video, saying, “Looks perfectly synchronised.” Another said, "Everytime watching this song is fun. What a performance. Tumka ka batai bhaiya (What do I tell you, brother)."

Amitabh has been vocal in his praise of Abhishek's latest release, Dasvi. The film released on Netflix India and Jio Cinema on April 7. Also starring Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur in pivotal roles, Dasvi revolves around the story of Ganga Ram Chaudhary (Abhishek), an "anpadh, corrupt and dil se desi" politician who finds a "nayi chunauti" in prison: education.

Amitabh has just wrapped shooting for his upcoming film, Uunchai. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film also stars Neena Gupta, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Sarika, Parineeti Chopra and Danny Denzongpa. Some of the actors, including Amitabh, had to do zumba on the last day of the shooting schedule.

Boman Irani, Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher doing zumba on sets of Uunchai.

Sharing his plight after being made to do zumba at his age, Amitabh wrote on his blog, “Uff .. at 80 to be made to do this is unfair .. and without any rehearsal or directions before so one can at least get some moves presentable .. but no.” He further added, “It looks and feels acceptable but the story is far removed from the reality .. oh dear dear dear .. so much to exert at this age and time.”

