Amitabh Bachchan emulates Tiger Shroff's 'flexible kick' to get more likes on Instagram, Abhishek Bachchan, Navya react

Actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture collage on Thursday emulating actor Tiger Shroff's 'flexible kick' to garner more likes on his posts. Taking to Instagram, Amitabh posted the photo as he was seen doing high kicks. On his blog, the actor revealed that he was at the Humayun Tomb in New Delhi early morning. (Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan shares fan art of him and Abhishek Bachchan, slams criticism of another artwork: 'Accha lagta hai')

In the picture, Amitabh was seen dressed in a white sweatshirt, black pants, white sneakers and a band on his forehead. Actor Boman Irani was also seen next to him lifting his leg. He was dressed in a beige hoodie, off white pants and white sneakers.

Sharing the photo, Amitabh captioned the post, ".. seeing Tiger Shroff getting all those ‘like’ numbers through his flexible kick abilities, I thought I would also give it a try, in the hope of getting even a small percentage of ‘likes’ (anguished face emoji)."

Reacting to the post, Amitabh's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda dropped raised hands and LOL emojis. Amitabh's son, actor Abhishek Bachchan posted tiger and flexed biceps emojis.

Sham Kaushal wrote, "Amit Phaji, You are an inspiration for the present generation & the coming generations. Love & respect." Rohit Bose commented, "Amit ji the day someone comes even close to the Aakhri Rasta kick to break down the door, I’ll retire and move to the mountains!"

Fans also showered him with love and praises. A person commented, "Bachchan Sahab brings a shame to boys or men of our young age group who become so lazy n non-energetic with time.. what an Ultra Legend he is, stay blessed Sir." "Sir your kicks are legendary. Even now I am amazed at how your straight kicks and hop kicks were. Super like," said a fan. "You are the Lion. King of Jungle," said another fan.

Resharing Amitabh's post, Tiger wrote on Instagram, "Ok…had to take this opportunity and show off a little when the greatest star of our country and the greatest action hero had some generous words for me. On a serious note sir, if I still can kick like you even a few years later, it will be a blessing #legend #mrbachchan #blessed."

On his blog, Amitabh also shared a bunch of pictures as he shot for his upcoming film Uunchai. The film also features Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Danny Denzongpa.

Along with the photos, he wrote, "Back from all the formalities related to work outs and gym water procedures .. to sit and filter the results of the work done in the sweltering heat of the day .. mostly in training coincidentally for physical conditions .. and they were strenuous and demanding .. and there were many .. but this missive has become unusually large and I do know that many of the Ef simply do not go through the entire page, saying it is too long to read .. so shall encrypt say GN and leave you all in peace .. with some of the visuals I took .. at Humayun’s Tomb ..."

He also added, "Yours truly at mobile camera work .. at 6 am Humayun’s Tomb in Delhi .... there are more but are taking for eternity to download so .. ya .. lump it .. but some work-related are in..."

Apart from Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai, Amitabh also has Good Bye, Ajay Devgn's directorial Runway 34, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and the yet-untitled project featuring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON