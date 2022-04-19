Amitabh Bachchan shares fan art of him and Abhishek Bachchan, slams criticism of another artwork: 'Accha lagta hai'

Amitabh Bachchan has expressed his love for the numerous artworks that is done for him by his fans. The actor, whose Twitter profile picture is also an artwork, took to his Instagram account on Tuesday to share a fan art featuring him and his son Abhishek Bachchan. The cartoon art shows him in a red blazer with a smile on his face while Abhishek was standing next to him in a green blazer with his mouth open. Also Read| Amitabh Bachchan ends all secrecy around Agastya Nanda's debut with The Archies, confirms it on Twitter

The actor spoke about Abhishek's expression in the artwork as he captioned the picture, "Ready to devour !! and let me tell you, you already have." The post came a day after he slammed the criticism of an artwork that was done by one of his fans.

A fan page of Amitabh Bachchan had criticised an artwork done by another fan account, telling the creator that it's not right that the art has the actor's face but someone else's body, and asking her if she would like it if the same was done to her. Amitabh strongly reacted to the tweet that has been deleted since then, noting that he likes it. He also asked the creator to make more art pieces like that.

He had written, "Mujhe achcha lagta hai .. ab bolo hai koi jawaab (I like it. Now say, do you have any answer to this) ?? art is art and I love the way it is being done .. please do some more @ef_ankita..do not pay attention to others." Fans dropped in more artwork in the comments.

mujhe achcha lagta hai .. ab bolo hai koi jawaab ?? art is art and I love the way it is being done .. please do some more @ef_ankita .. do not pay attention to others .. https://t.co/WEUE6uzj1k — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 18, 2022

Amitabh explained his reaction in detail in a blog on his Tumblr page as he shared several pieces of artwork featuring him. He wrote, "When art overtakes comment, when comment remains comment, when dislike remains aloof, the likes abound, when tears wipe away the muddied base, when fear of leaving is overcome by the joy of staying, when family is the force to reckon in multiples not singular, then shall art be prevalent beyond all." The actor also called art a 'blessing' in his detailed blog. He concluded it by saying, "Give creativity a chance!!! I am trying to make a living out of it."

