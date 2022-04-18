Amitabh Bachchan ends all secrecy around Agastya Nanda's debut with The Archies, confirms it on Twitter

On Monday, Amitabh Bachchan penned a post giving blessings to his grandson Agastya Nanda for his film debut. Amitabh said he was extremely proud as Agastya starts filming for the Netflix live-action musical, The Archies. The original post also hinted that Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor will also mark their debut with the film. Also Read: Zoya Akhtar announces The Archies, rumoured debut project of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda

Son of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and businessman Nikhil Nanda, Agastya will feature in the Zoya Akhtar directorial as the beloved comic book character Archie Andrews. Amitabh took to Twitter and shared a tweet by a fan, which had pictures of Agastya, Suhana and Khushi. He wrote, “Agastya... A new chapter begins in your life and there cannot be greater joy among us all. My blessings my love and my wishes ever .. Do well .. and keep the flag flying.”

Agastya .. a new chapter begins in your life and there cannot be greater joy among us all .. my blessings my love and my wishes ever .. do well .. AND keep the flag flying !!! ❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏 https://t.co/rHwE8Rc7hu — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 18, 2022

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar had still not revealed the cast of the film, but there were speculations that Khushi and Suhana will also mark their debut with the project. However, Amitabh's post confirmed the cast of the film.

Though there hasn't been any official announcement from the producers, reports claim that Suhana will be seen playing Veronica Lodge, while Khushi will feature as Betty Cooper. They were also spotted on the film's set in March, reportedly for a costume trial.

Netflix has partnered with Archie Comics for the film, which will be set in 1960s India. The Archies is produced by Zoya and her longtime collaborator Reema Kagti under their production house Tiger Baby. Zoya announced the project on social media last year in November.

Zoya said in a statement that she is ‘super excited’ to be directing The Archies. “It was a large part of my childhood and teenage years. The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous. I have to make sure the film stokes the nostalgia of a generation that grew up on the comic and yet resonates with the young adults today,” she said.

Archie Comics CEO/publisher Jon Goldwater said that he believes Zoya will ‘deliver a truly unique and exciting take on Archie and friends through the lens of Indian cinema’. “We know that these characters have global appeal and translating them into other settings and cultures is just the start of what we have planned for future multimedia adaptations,” he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

