Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan says his personal donation for Covid-19 relief often matches entire fundraisers: 'I didn't ask, I gave'
bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan says his personal donation for Covid-19 relief often matches entire fundraisers: 'I didn't ask, I gave'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has written in his blog that although fundraisers are laudable, he will never start one himself as he finds asking for money 'embarrassing'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 16, 2021 10:54 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan recovered from Covid-19 last year.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, who has been providing daily updates about his Covid-19 relief efforts, has said that there is a deliberate reason why he hasn't started a fundraiser. He said that he finds it 'embarrassing' to ask for money from others, and does whatever he can through his own 'extremely limited means'.

The actor wrote in a blog post on Saturday that the only reason he is sharing updates about his charitable efforts is not to seek praise, but to assure everyone that help is actually being provided and that he isn't simply making 'blank promises'.

"I give wherever I can .. my means are extremely limited .. it may not seem so , but they are," the actor wrote, adding, "I have not made any effort to collect them through campaigns or donations to a cause that I may have instituted .. I just feel asking someone for funds is embarrassing for me."

He admitted that he had appeared in public service advertisements, but said that he never directly asked for contributions. "If there have been such unseen or unknown incidents then I seek forgiveness," he wrote.

Amitabh wrote that he has noticed others initiate fundraisers, 'but with all due respect and modesty, at times the amount that I have personally individually donated, matches the funds collected out of the campaigns.' He wrote, "I did not ask .. I gave."

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan shuts down 'everyday abuse', lists down all his charitable efforts, says it's 'embarrassing'

In recent days, as the second wave of the pandemic swept across the country, actors such as Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra have created fundraisers to provide aid to those in need. Anushka and Virat Kohli's campaign, to which they contributed 2 crore, recently crossed the 11 crore-mark.

In a recent blog post, Amitabh wrote that when all is said and done, his personal contribution will be in the vicinity of 25 crore.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, who has been providing daily updates about his Covid-19 relief efforts, has said that there is a deliberate reason why he hasn't started a fundraiser. He said that he finds it 'embarrassing' to ask for money from others, and does whatever he can through his own 'extremely limited means'.

The actor wrote in a blog post on Saturday that the only reason he is sharing updates about his charitable efforts is not to seek praise, but to assure everyone that help is actually being provided and that he isn't simply making 'blank promises'.

"I give wherever I can .. my means are extremely limited .. it may not seem so , but they are," the actor wrote, adding, "I have not made any effort to collect them through campaigns or donations to a cause that I may have instituted .. I just feel asking someone for funds is embarrassing for me."

He admitted that he had appeared in public service advertisements, but said that he never directly asked for contributions. "If there have been such unseen or unknown incidents then I seek forgiveness," he wrote.

Amitabh wrote that he has noticed others initiate fundraisers, 'but with all due respect and modesty, at times the amount that I have personally individually donated, matches the funds collected out of the campaigns.' He wrote, "I did not ask .. I gave."

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan shuts down 'everyday abuse', lists down all his charitable efforts, says it's 'embarrassing'

In recent days, as the second wave of the pandemic swept across the country, actors such as Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra have created fundraisers to provide aid to those in need. Anushka and Virat Kohli's campaign, to which they contributed 2 crore, recently crossed the 11 crore-mark.

In a recent blog post, Amitabh wrote that when all is said and done, his personal contribution will be in the vicinity of 25 crore.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amitabh bachchan amitabh bachchan blog anushka sharma priyanka chopra

Related Stories

bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan says 'personal contribution' towards Covid-19 relief is 15 crore, says he's going 'beyond' his means

UPDATED ON MAY 11, 2021 01:04 PM IST
bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan shuts down 'everyday abuse', lists down all his charitable efforts, says it's 'embarrassing'

UPDATED ON MAY 11, 2021 12:04 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Watch how this leopard at a zoo reacts to a little girl and her stuffed cat

‘Slash’ jeans are a thing and tweeple have thoughts. Seen them yet?

Friends Reunion-inspired advisory post by Mumbai Police impresses netizens

Teacher wears special dress decorated by second graders, netizens love it
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP