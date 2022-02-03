Amitabh Bachchan sells Delhi's Gulmohar Park property Sopaan for 23 crore, to be reconstructed by new owners. See pic

Actor Amitabh Bachchan who has several properties in Mumbai, has recently sold off one in New Delhi. The house named Sopaan, located in Delhi's Gulmohar Park, is said to have been sold for ₹23 crore.

Amitabh's late parents, Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan, used to reside in the Delhi property. A report in The Economic Times stated that the house has been purchased by the CEO of Nezone group of companies, Avni Bader, who has known the Bachchan family for more than 35 years. According to the data obtained by Zapkey, the registry of Amitabh's 418.05 square-metre home was completed on December 7, 2021.

A glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan’s house Sopaan in Gulmohar Park's block B.

“It’s an old construction, so we will demolish the structure and construct as per our requirements. We have been living in the area for many years and were looking for an additional property. When this offer came, we immediately said yes and acquired the asset,” Avni told the publication.

“Teji Bachchan, who was a freelance journalist, became a member of the Gulmohar Park Housing Society. Amitabh lived here before moving to Mumbai, and later his parents also moved. No one has lived in the house for years. The transaction is in line with the market rates,” said Pradeep Prajapati, a real estate agent from South Delhi.

Amitabh recently rented out his duplex worth ₹31 crore in Altantis building on Lokhandwala Road in Andheri West. Kirti Sanon has rented the property from him for ₹10 lakh per month for two years.

Amitabh currently lives in his Juhu home, named Jalsa, with his family. The bungalow was purchased by Amitabh from film producer NC Sippy. As per a report by Vogue India, the 10,125 square foot house is a two-storey property situated near Juhu's JW Marriott.

The Bachchan family also owns another house in Mumbai's Juhu, named Prateeksha, where Amitabh used to live with his parents. The house was brought by Amitabh in 1976. His son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also tied the knot there in 2007.

