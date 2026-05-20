Amitabh Bachchan sends fans love, prayers amid reports of hospitalisation: ‘Jab cheel hove shaant…’

Several reports of megastar Amitabh Bachchan being hospitalised and later discharged recently left his fans worried. Amid the buzz surrounding his health, the veteran actor shared a fresh blog post, sending love and prayers to his well-wishers.

Amitabh Bachchan raises concern

Amitabh Bachchan will soon be seen in the sequel to the sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD.

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On Tuesday, a report by Vickey Lalwani claimed that Amitabh had been admitted to Nanavati Hospital’s VIP wing since May 16 due to stomach-related issues. The report further stated that his son, Abhishek Bachchan, had also visited him during his stay.

Later, a report by NDTV stated, “Amitabh Bachchan underwent a routine check-up (here). He has now been discharged and has returned home after the examination."

A source told ETimes, “Mr Bachchan did visit Nanavati Hospital on Saturday; however, it was a regular check-up which he goes for every month, and he returned home after that. The news is absolutely false. He is absolutely fine, and after his regular hospital visit on Saturday, he was back home and was also seen driving his car from Jalsa to Janak the next day. He is currently at home."

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{{^usCountry}} The reports surrounding Amitabh’s health left fans and well-wishers concerned. Amid the growing speculation, the megastar took to his blog to share a fresh post, though he chose not to address the rumours about his health. Instead, he sent love and good wishes to his fans. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The reports surrounding Amitabh’s health left fans and well-wishers concerned. Amid the growing speculation, the megastar took to his blog to share a fresh post, though he chose not to address the rumours about his health. Instead, he sent love and good wishes to his fans. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In the wee hours of Wednesday, Amitabh took to his blog to share a poem, “Cheel jab howe shant to bhaiya, tote bolan suru karen ir bir fatte, kahan, chal hamau, pilave suru karen!!!! bajre di roti kha di, fu padiyon da, saag re munh mein dalan lagai jaise , bolan lage kaag re!" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the wee hours of Wednesday, Amitabh took to his blog to share a poem, “Cheel jab howe shant to bhaiya, tote bolan suru karen ir bir fatte, kahan, chal hamau, pilave suru karen!!!! bajre di roti kha di, fu padiyon da, saag re munh mein dalan lagai jaise , bolan lage kaag re!" {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He concluded the post by writing, "Love, Prayers and more." Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming work {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He concluded the post by writing, "Love, Prayers and more." Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming work {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Amitabh will next be seen in the sequel to the sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD. The actor will reprise his role as Ashwatthama in the film. He recently shared pictures from the sets with Kamal Haasan and expressed happiness about collaborating with him again. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the first instalment released in 2024 and emerged as a major box office success, earning over ₹1000 crore worldwide. The film also starred Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. While Prabhas will return for the sequel, Deepika is no longer part of the project. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amitabh will next be seen in the sequel to the sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD. The actor will reprise his role as Ashwatthama in the film. He recently shared pictures from the sets with Kamal Haasan and expressed happiness about collaborating with him again. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the first instalment released in 2024 and emerged as a major box office success, earning over ₹1000 crore worldwide. The film also starred Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. While Prabhas will return for the sequel, Deepika is no longer part of the project. {{/usCountry}}

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Apart from this, Amitabh also has the courtroom drama Section 84 in the pipeline. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film also stars Diana Penty, Nimrat Kaur, and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles. While filming has been completed, the makers have yet to announce the release date.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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