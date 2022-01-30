Amitabh Bachchan shares funny picture in robe, fan says 'kanoon ka haath' is pulling him. See post

A throwback picture shared by Amitabh Bachchan on his Instagram account on Sunday saw fans indulge in a hilarious 'guess who' game.

Amitabh shared a black and white throwback picture on his Instagram feed where he is seen standing by a pool dressed in what appears to be a short robe of some sort. A hand can be seen tightening a belt around Amitabh's waist. Captioning the picture, the actor asked the fans, "Whose hand is it?"

Fans gave their wittiest responses to the superstar's questioning with one quipping, "Kanoon ka haath hai (It's the arm of the law). Many fans suggsted it was Amitabh's 'dharam patni' actor Jaya Bachchan's hand, while some joked it belonged to Dharmendra: "Dharam paaji ka haath hoga (It must be Dharmendra's hand).

Some fans rightly recognised that the hand actually belonged to late actor Sridevi, one among them was filmmaker Farah Khan. The still is from the sets of the 1984 movie Inquilab, which starred Amitabh and Sridevi in the lead roles. The full uncropped image shows Sridevi dressed in swimwear, holding Amitabh's belt.

The full uncropped picture with Sridevi from the sets of Inquilab.

Amitabh is known for his witty and funny social media posts. A few days ago, he had shared another funny throwback picture on the occasion of Republic Day. In the picture, Amitabh was sporting a tricolour-themed beard. The post saw several reactions from fans and even other celebs. Even comedian Kapil Sharma cracked up on seeing it as he commented “Hahahaha.”

Amitabh was actively working as the host of quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati till a few months ago before the 13th season wrapped up in December last year. In films, the 79-year-old was last seen in suspense thriller, Chehre, co-starring Emraan Hashmi.

The actor will be seen in Sooraj Barjatya's film Uunchai, which also stars Parineeti Chopra, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher. His line-up of films also includes Runway 34, Jhund, and Brahmastra.

