Amitabh Bachchan shares photo with his 'co-star at work': 'When he's on set the whole atmosphere changes'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan on Monday introduced his 'co-star' to his Instagram followers, and this time, Amitabh has a dog as his fellow actor.

Taking to the photo-sharing application, Amitabh Bachchan posted a picture of him with his four-legged friend.

"My co-star at work. When he is on set the whole atmosphere changes...that is why they are man-woman's best friend," he captioned the post.

Amitabh's post received a lot of love from everyone. Reacting to the picture, his granddaughter Navya Nanda commented a string of red heart emojis on it. "Totally adorable," another user commented.

Also read: Neena Gupta's biggest reveals: Going 5 years without talking to Vivian Richards, Satish Kaushik's offer to marry

Amitabh is a devoted dog lover. He once had a pet dog named Shanouk, who died in 2013. Amitabh was extremely close to him. He had also posted many images with his beloved pet on his blog.

On the work front, Amitabh has plenty of projects in his kitty. Chehre, Jhund and Brahmastra are among them. Meanwhile, he is currently shooting for Goodbye in Mumbai.