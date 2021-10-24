Amitabh Bachchan shares pic with Jaya Bachchan to wish fans on Karwa Chauth

Amitabh Bachchan has wished his fans on Karwa Chauth on Twitter. He shared an image with wife Jaya Bachchan on the occasion.

Sharing the picture, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “T 4073 - Many Many Wishes on Karva Chauth. good luck all.” The photo is a still from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham but has been turned into a sketch with a filter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 2001 film was directed by Karan Johar and starred Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan as husband and wife. It also starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, Rani Mukerji and Hrithik Roshan.

Kangana Ranaut also wished her fans on Karwa Chauth. She shared a long note about how the festival reignites love and romance between couples who get caught in their mundane lives. She asked non believers to not ridicule the ones who are fasting. The actor also shared her reasons for liking the festival.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput had also shared a glimpse of her prep for Karwa Chauth on Saturday. She shared a picture of her henna-decorated hand on Instagram Stories. The couple has returned from Maldives, along with their kids, in time for the festival.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is busy with his quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. He has been hosting the show despite a fractured toe and sports comfortable shoes and slippers with his trademark suits. He has hosted several of his industry colleagues on the show as well including Hema Malini, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia and others.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut recalls Karwa Chauth memories from childhood, says 'please don't ridicule believers'

He also has several films in his kitty. The 79 year old will be seen in Mayday, Jhund, Good Bye, Brahmastra, and The Intern's Hindi adaptation. He is also a part of Anupam Kher and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Uunchai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}