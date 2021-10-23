Rajkummar Rao lets slip a cuss word on KBC 13 as Amitabh Bachchan bests him in dialogue war, Kriti Sanon laughs. Watch

Hum Do Hamare Do stars Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon will join Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming Shaandaar Shukravaar episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. A new promo showed Rajkummar and Amitabh recreating the iconic dialogue from thelatter’s 1975 hit Deewar but with a funny twist.

Rajkummar channelled Amitabh from the film as he asked, “Aaj mere paas building hai, property hai, bank balance hai, bungalow hai, gaadi hai. Tumhare paas kya hai bhai (I have a building, property, bank balance, bungalow and a car. What do you have)?” Amitabh, after a pause, replied, “Mere paas Kriti Sanon hai (I have Kriti Sanon).”

Kriti was left in splits, while Rajkummar cussed, having been bested by Amitabh. Watch the video here:

In another KBC 13 promo, Kriti went down on one knee for Amitabh and even danced with him, as Rajkummar and the audience watched on.

Previously, Amitabh shared pictures of him dancing with Kriti and wrote on Instagram, “…ballroom dancing with the beautiful lady in red - Kriti Sanon!!!…aah...brought back those college and Calcutta days.”

Rajkummar and Kriti will promote their upcoming film, Hum Do Hamare Do, on KBC 13. The film, directed by Abhishek Jain, revolves around the chaos that ensues when Rajkummar’s character hires Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah’s characters to be his parents, as Kriti’s character only wants to marry into a family with elders and a pet dog.

Hum Do Hamare Do is slated for a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar on October 29. The film marks Rajkummar and Kriti’s onscreen reunion after Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017).

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, meanwhile, found its second crorepati in Sahil Ahirwar earlier this week. He chose to quit with ₹1 crore after being unable to answer the jackpot ₹7 crore question related to the animal kingdom.