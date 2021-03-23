Amitabh Bachchan shares pic with son Abhishek, talks about how he has become his friend

Actor Amitabh Bachchan is feeling proud of his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan. On Monday, he took to Instagram to share a picture with Abhishek and talk about how their relationship has changed over time.

"When your Son starts wearing your shoes .. and tells you which path to take .. he is no longer your Son .. he becomes your friend .. All the best buddy .. remember .. WHTCTW," he wrote. Abhishek reacted to the post with a hug emoji and even comedian Kapil Sharma reacted with a heart emoji.

Amitabh has a lot to be proud of himself as well. On Sunday, Amitabh was honoured by the 2021 FIAF Award by The International Federation of Film Archives. Iconic filmmakers Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan, who have been previous recipients of the award, gave the award to Amitabh for his contribution to the preservation of and access to the world's film heritage for the benefit of present and future generations.

Amitabh and Abhishek were both diagnosed with the coronavirus last year. The two spent a long time at the hospital. Even Abhishek's wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and daughter Aaradhya, had tested positive for the disease.

Abhishek recently unveiled the trailer of his film, The Big Bull. The film will feature him as Hemant Shah and the teaser was narrated by Ajay Devgn who is also the producer of the film. Helmed by Kookie Gulati, the film also stars Ileana D'Cruz, Nikita Dutta, Sumit Vats, Ram Kapoor, Sohum Shah among many more. He was last seen in Netflix's Ludo and also has Dasvi and Bob Biswas in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Amitabh is awaiting the release of Chehre with Emraan Hashmi and other actors, including Rhea Chakraborty. The actor is also working on his film with Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra. The fantasy epic stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead.