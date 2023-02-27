Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback pic of himself, fans say he looks 'handsome' like son Abhishek Bachchan

Actor Amitabh Bachchan took a trip down memory lane and posted a monochrome photo of himself. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Amitabh shared the black and white photo in which he had an intense expression. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut reacts to Amitabh Bachchan's Ganapath clashing with Emergency in Oct)

In the picture, a young Amitabh held a teacup and saucer as he looked at the camera. He wore a white shirt, a dark suit, and pants. The actor also opted for a striped tie in the picture.

Amitabh captioned the post, "… (rolling on the floor laughing emojis)… once upon a very long time ago … !! Tea ??" Reacting to the post, Rohit Bose commented, "Eyes always intense !!!" Gauahar Khan posted red heart and raised hands emoji.

A fan wrote, "Looks like a superstar Abhishek Bachchan." Another person said, "So handsome look like Abhishek." "I thought it was Abhishek Bachchan," read a comment. "Amazing pictures," said an Instagram user. A fan commented, “Old is gold #90s king superstar #amitabhbachchan post.”

Amitabh regularly shares throwback pictures of himself on Instagram. Earlier this month, he posted a monochrome photo from his film Do Aur Do Paanch (1980). He wrote, "43 years of 2+2 = 5; Do Aur Do Panch .. what fun this film was .. bell bottoms and all !!! …. Err the bell bottoms were very inviting those days .. went to see a film in a theatre, and a rat climbed into my pants .. thanks to the bell bottom."

Fans saw Amitabh recently in director Sooraj Barjatya's family entertainer film Uunchai alongside Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Parineeti Chopra. He will be next seen in the upcoming sci-fi film Project K along with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. He also The Intern remake alongside Deepika.

Amitabh also has Ganapath Part 1 alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. Directed by Vikas Bahl, Ganapath will release in theatres on October 20 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl.

