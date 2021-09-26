Amitabh Bachchan showers Shweta Bachchan Nanda with love on Daughters' Day. See pics

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared two new posts on Instagram, dedicated to his daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda. The actor's messages come on the occasion of Daughters' Day.

Sharing the first post, Amitabh wrote, “Happy Daughters day .. but every day is dedicated to the daughter." The accompanying photo showed Shweta and him posing together. With the second picture, he wrote, “Happy daughter’s day .. SEPT 26 ..If it weren't for daughters, the society, culture and everything would be anchorless.”

Shweta reacted to the photo with heart emojis and wrote, “Love you Papa.” Shweta is Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan's eldest child and only daughter. They also have a son, actor Abhishek Bachchan. He is married to actor Aishwarya Rai, with whom he has daughter Aaradhya.

Shweta is married to businessman Nikhil Nanda. Together, they are parents to Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda. Earlier last week, Shweta shared a post on Instagram, compiling pictures of herself and Navya with family. “Being a daughter and raising a daughter is giving and receiving reasons to smile. #ForThatSmile everyday," she wrote.

On a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13, Amitabh Bachchan spoke about how he regrets not spending enough time with his kids. “Woh humko humesha ek dukh raha hai ki subah jab jaa rahe hote kaam pe toh woh so rahe hote, wapas aate toh phir so rahe hote, kyunki der raat wapas aate the. Toh woh thoda sa kasht hua lekin ab sab samajdaar ho gaye hai (I have always regretted it because when I would leave for work in the morning, they would be sleeping and they would sleep off by the time I returned because it would be late in the night. I would feel a little bad but everyone is understanding now),” he said.