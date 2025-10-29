Amitabh Bachchan spotted on Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan sets, Reddit abuzz with speculations

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has once again sparked excitement among fans, this time in connection with Salman Khan’s upcoming film Battle of Galwan. On Wednesday, director Apoorva Lakhia shared a picture of himself with Amitabh on the sets, capturing a moment of deep conversation between the veteran actor and the filmmaker. This set the internet buzzing about Amitabh's role in the film. Director Apoorva Lakhia shares a moment with Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Battle of Galwan, igniting speculation about his role in the film. (PTI)

Apoorva shares picture with Amitabh Bachchan, Reddit reacts

Apoorva Lakhia captioned the post, “Guess what is he telling me #legendonsettoday,” tagging Amitabh Bachchan, which immediately set social media and fan forums buzzing.

A screenshot of Apoorva Lakhiya's Instagram story

Reddit users quickly began speculating about Amitabh’s potential role in the film. Questions ranged from whether he would appear as a narrator to whether he might have an on-screen character alongside Salman. One popular post read, “Is he going to play a character in the movie or be a narrator? If he has a character, it will be exciting to see him and Salman share the screen after so long.”

Another user suggested, “The sets for Battle of Galwan and KBC are in Film City. Apoorva Lakhia may have met AB during the shoot. There are rumours that Govinda might also make a cameo. Since Salman is currently shooting only one film, he was likely referring to BOG.”

Fans are also discussing the intriguing casting choices, noting that Salman Khan, at 60, will reportedly portray Santosh Babu, an army officer who was 37 during the historic battle.

“Let me be clear, SIXTY-YEAR-OLD Salman plays Galwan hero Santosh Babu, who was 37. What even,” commented one fan, highlighting the challenges of portraying a much younger army officer. Others speculated that Amitabh Bachchan could serve as the film’s narrator, lending his iconic voice to bring gravitas to the project.

About Battle of Galwan

Battle of Galwan is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between India and China, a confrontation that became a defining moment in recent Indian military history. The film is expected to depict the bravery of Indian soldiers, focusing on the intense combat and strategic challenges faced during the battle. With Salman Khan in the lead role, the film promises a mix of action, patriotism, and cinematic dramatisation of real-life events.