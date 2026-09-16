Amitabh Bachchan to build 20-room dharamshala on 15 cr Ayodhya land in father Harivansh Rai's memory: Report

In July, reports of Amitabh Bachchan buying land in Ayodhya made headlines. Nearly two months later, it has now been reported that the veteran actor is planning to construct a memorial dharamshala in Ayodhya in memory of his father, renowned poet Dr Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

Big B plans to build dharamshala in Ayodhya

Amitabh Bachchan to build Dharamshala in Ayodhya.

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According to a report by India Today, an application seeking approval for the building map has been submitted to the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA). The proposed dharamshala will have more than 20 rooms and is planned on land acquired by Amitabh for approximately ₹15 crore in The Sarayu project along Dashrath Path.

Following the application, the ADA issued a public notice inviting objections to the proposed layout within a 15-day window. Once the process is completed, formal approval will be granted if all requirements are met. Construction is expected to begin in October, subject to clearance.

Ayodhya Development Authority Vice Chairman Anurag Jain confirmed to the publication that an application for a dharamshala with more than 20 rooms has been received from Amitabh. He said the layout would be approved after due process and added that the facility would provide better accommodation for devotees visiting Ayodhya.

About Harivansh Rai Bachchan

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{{^usCountry}} Harivansh Rai Bachchan was a prominent Hindi poet and translator who was honoured with the Padma Bhushan. He is best known for his 1935 poem Madhushala and his Hindi translations of Shakespeare's plays. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Harivansh Rai Bachchan was a prominent Hindi poet and translator who was honoured with the Padma Bhushan. He is best known for his 1935 poem Madhushala and his Hindi translations of Shakespeare's plays. {{/usCountry}}

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Amitabh's mother, Teji Bachchan, was a social activist and theatre performer who also served as a director of the Film Finance Corporation of India.

Amitabh Bachchan on retirement rumours

Recently, the 83-year-old actor addressed rumours about his retirement. He took to his blog and criticised reports that had misinterpreted an earlier post in which he had written, "it's late, time to retire".

Clarifying his remark, Amitabh wrote, "I wrote in the blog .. 'it's late, time to retire .. ' which we all know means retire to bed it's late .. and this is the Media - the CONSCIENCE of a NATION - THE ULTIMATE INFORMER !! Ji nahin huzoor, main kaam se retire nahin ho raha hoon; Angrezi mein iska matlab hota hai main ab sone jaa raha hoon. Aur wahan maanyavar aapko aane ka nimantran nahin hai. (No sir, I am not retiring from work any time soon; (retire) in English means going to sleep. And you are not invited there)."

Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming projects

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On the work front, Amitabh is currently hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. He will also be seen in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD sequel, alongside Prabhas and Kamal Haasan.