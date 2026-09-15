Amitabh Bachchan rubbishes retirement rumours, clarifies previous blog: ‘Retire in English means going to bed’

While speculations about Bollywood stars run rampant, Amitabh Bachchan recently nipped a rumour about himself in the bud. The veteran actor took to his blog to refute speculation about his retirement. He also called out the media and others for misinterpreting his previous blog post. Amitabh Bachchan debunks retirement rumours.

Amitabh Bachchan dismisses retirement speculations Days after it was rumoured that Big B might announce his retirement, Amitabh Bachchan, who currently serves as the host of the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), took to his blog and rubbished such claims. He clarified that when he wrote 'time to retire' in his previous blog, he meant it was time to retire for the day and go to bed, and in no way meant that he was calling it quits from his acting or hosting career.

He wrote, "I wrote in the blog .. 'it's late, time to retire .. ' which we all know means retire to bed it's late .. and this is the Media - the CONSCIENCE of a NATION - THE ULTIMATE INFORMER !!". He also shared a newspaper clipping of a report about his 'retirement'.

'I am not retiring from work any time soon' In his latest blog post, Amitabh Bachchan said that he used the word "retire" to call it a day and not to hint at his retirement from acting or hosting duties.

He further emphasised that he isn't retiring any time soon and wrote, "Ji nahin huzoor, main kaam se retire nahin ho raha hoon; Angrezi mein iska matlab hota hai main ab sone jaa raha hoon. Aur wahan maanyavar aapko aane ka nimantran nahin hai. (No sir, I am not retiring from work any time soon; (retire) in English means going to sleep. And you are not invited there)."

Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the 18th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The actor has been associated with the show since it went on air in 2000. However, for one year in between, in 2007, Shah Rukh Khan took over from Big B and hosted the show.

Amitabh Bachchan workfront On the big screen, Amitabh was last seen in the 2024 film Vettaiyan with Rajinikanth. He also turned narrator for Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur. He has Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD: Part 2 in the pipeline, in which he will reprise his role as Ashwatthama.

The sequel will see Amitabh return as the immortal warrior Ashwatthama, alongside Prabhas and Kamal Haasan, who will reprise their roles as Bhairava and Supreme Yaskin, respectively.