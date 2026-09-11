Amitabh Bachchan has a hilarious reaction to KBC 18 contestant saying IIT gave him a career and wife. Watch
Amitabh Bachchan learned from contestant Kritagya Nayyar that IIT not only shaped his career but also led him to his wife.
Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan is currently busy hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. Apart from putting contestants in a tough spot with challenging questions, Big B also makes sure to listen to their stories and sometimes even engage in fun banter with them on the show. In one of the recent episodes, the host was seen teasing a contestant who revealed that, apart from a career, IIT even gave him his wife.
Amitabh Bachchan's fun banter with contestant
Amitabh Bachchan asked the contestant, Kritagya Nayyar, about his preparation for IIT and said, "Bahut hi khatarnak imtehaan hota hai IIT, kaise aapne pass karlia? (IIT is a very challenging exam. How did you manage to crack it?)"
The contestant explained that many people around him were preparing for IIT. He revealed that even his sister went to IIT BHU and that he happened to visit her college. He said, "I went to the boys' hostel to see what my sister's college was like, and I was in 8th class then. I really liked the college, and then I got motivated that I should even do IIT. So then I went to coaching from 9th to 12th, and then I got admission in IIT. I knew I wanted to do engineering because my father and my sisters were engineers, but what after engineering, I thought I would decide after going to IIT."
The contestant added that IIT helped him with his personality development. He also said that IIT gave him a stable job, a career and even his wife. He revealed, "I met my wife at IIT Roorkee. We were in the same year." Big B was surprised to hear this and teased the contestant with a hilarious reply: "So that is why you went to IIT."
Recently, Amitabh Bachchan opened up about his work as a host in his latest entry on his personal Tumblr account. He said, “Some contestants come with such grave personal stories that it becomes difficult to conduct not just our feelings for them but also to continue hosting the show. I shall not indulge more because it would take away some elements from the understanding that a host gives to the Channel... but it has been a heart-breaking experience,” he admitted.
About Kaun Banega Crorepati 18
Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 premiered on August 10 at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV, with episodes airing from Monday to Friday. The new season explores the idea that, in an age where knowledge is universally accessible, the competitive advantage lies in the ability to interpret, connect and apply it.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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