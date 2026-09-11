Amitabh Bachchan has a hilarious reaction to KBC 18 contestant saying IIT gave him a career and wife. Watch

Amitabh Bachchan asked the contestant, Kritagya Nayyar, about his preparation for IIT and said, "Bahut hi khatarnak imtehaan hota hai IIT, kaise aapne pass karlia? (IIT is a very challenging exam. How did you manage to crack it?)"

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan is currently busy hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 . Apart from putting contestants in a tough spot with challenging questions, Big B also makes sure to listen to their stories and sometimes even engage in fun banter with them on the show. In one of the recent episodes, the host was seen teasing a contestant who revealed that, apart from a career, IIT even gave him his wife.

The contestant explained that many people around him were preparing for IIT. He revealed that even his sister went to IIT BHU and that he happened to visit her college. He said, "I went to the boys' hostel to see what my sister's college was like, and I was in 8th class then. I really liked the college, and then I got motivated that I should even do IIT. So then I went to coaching from 9th to 12th, and then I got admission in IIT. I knew I wanted to do engineering because my father and my sisters were engineers, but what after engineering, I thought I would decide after going to IIT."

The contestant added that IIT helped him with his personality development. He also said that IIT gave him a stable job, a career and even his wife. He revealed, "I met my wife at IIT Roorkee. We were in the same year." Big B was surprised to hear this and teased the contestant with a hilarious reply: "So that is why you went to IIT."

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan opened up about his work as a host in his latest entry on his personal Tumblr account. He said, “Some contestants come with such grave personal stories that it becomes difficult to conduct not just our feelings for them but also to continue hosting the show. I shall not indulge more because it would take away some elements from the understanding that a host gives to the Channel... but it has been a heart-breaking experience,” he admitted.