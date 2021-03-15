Amitabh Bachchan undergoes second eye surgery, advises fans to not delay treatment: 'It could lead to blindness'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan revealed on Sunday that he had undergone a second eye surgery. The actor had written about his first eye procedure earlier this month, in a blog post.

He tweeted on Sunday, "And the 2nd one has gone well.. recovering now .. all good .. the marvels of modern medical technology and the dexterity of dr HM 's hands .. life changing experience .. You see now what you were not seeing before .. surely a wonderful world !!"

His fans wished him a speedy recovery. One person tweeted, "We are soo Happy to learn your eye sight recovered fully, your happiness knows no bounds & with that we are extremely happy.. Enjoy the beautiful world which you missed all these days..Stay well." Another person wrote, "I am very happy to hear that Amit Sir... You will be Fully okay super soon !"

Amitabh provided some more information in a blog post. "A wonderful world .. to see what was being missed till now .. the colours and shapes and sizes .. a life changing experience .. a saviour .. dr Himanshu Mehta and his dexterity with the very latest medical machinery .. to remove the cataracts despite the age related soft tissues of mine ..," he wrote. The actor advised his followers to not delay treatment in such cases, as it 'can lead to blindness'.

He concluded, "Thank you all for your kind words and concern .. it heartens me to know that there are so many of you that wish and pray for my recovery and well being .."

The actor is all set for the release of his upcoming movie Chehre, co-starring Emraan Hashmi. He also has Jhund and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra in the pipeline.