Amitabh Bachchan writes about Salman Khan's hits doing well in Pakistan, Virat Kohli's hug for Mohammad Rizwan

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has written a piece on the 13th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. In his piece, Amitabh wrote about the ‘dark night’ when terrorists attacked Mumbai landmarks that led to the deaths of 166 people and injured many others.

He wrote about how the Indian government did not ‘give in to the temptation of military retaliation against Pakistan’ after the attack and exercised restraint. He also mentioned the need for writing ‘new stories’ in the aftermath of the attacks and not letting fear change who we are.

In the piece, published in The Indian Express, Amitabh wrote about the impact of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli's hug for Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Rizwan during the recent T20 world cup. “For, the stories we tell can often become larger than us, and they can skip lightly across borders, sometimes riding on cricket, sometimes through film. Sometimes they nestle in the warmth of the hug that went viral, that India’s captain Virat Kohli gave to Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam, after the men in green defeated the men in blue in the first game of the T20 World Cup that concluded in Dubai recently,” he wrote.

Amitabh also mentioned the power of films, including Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan. “Sometimes they revel in the smashing box office success, in India and also in Pakistan, of the 2015 Salman Khan-starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan, a cross-border tale about empathy and compassion, an Indian man’s struggle to reunite a Pakistani child with her family.”

Bajrangi Bhaijaan starred Salman Khan as a man with a golden heart who risks his life to take a Pakistani child back to her homeland from India.

Dia Mirza reacted to Amitabh's piece and wrote, "Remembering. A truly wonderful piece by @SrBachchan ‘freedom from fear means that we are more at ease with our neighbours, and also with ourselves.’”

Amitabh currently hosts the 13th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. He has multiple films in the pipeline which include Brahmastra, Unnchai, May Day, Good Bye, the Hindi remake of The Intern and more.

