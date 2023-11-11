Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback pic of him looking handsome in stylish designer outfit

There is no one more hard working than Amitabh Bachchan in Bollywood. On Saturday, Amitabh, 81, shared an old picture from the sets of Ajooba in Russia and talked about how despite wearing the best clothes and doing extensive work, he still preps for a scene. He is currently shooting for the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati and has an action film with Prabhas in pipeline among other projects. Also read: Abhishek Bachchan reveals how hard Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan work: 'That's why they are so great'

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Amitabh wrote, "Personal designer leather jacket, leather trousers, turtle neck, tinted Aviators .. Russia 1990 .. !!! But still prepping for the scene, script in hand (laughing emojis). At shoot for Ajooba .. 1990's Russia!!!"

Fans react to Amitabh's post

Reacting to the picture, actor Arjun Rampal wrote “wow” along with a starry-eyes emoji. A fan wrote, “Your hard work and dedication paid you perfectly Amitji. Now you are the Shehanshah of Bollywood. The world knows you now becoz of your hard work.”

A fan recalled the movie Ajooba and wrote, “Bachpan ki yaadon ki movie, shaitaan zindabaad, iconic dialogue of movie, and Amit sir playing a role as Ali, fantastic movie.” Another said, “My childhood fantasy film sir! Loved it.” One more said, “Ajooba....ajooba...ajooba.... still remember that hooting and that converting Jaadugar to Donkey wala scene.”

Ajooba was directed by Shashi Kapoor and Gennady Vasilyev and also released in Russian. Amitabh played the titular superhero in the film. It also starred Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Shammi Kapoor, Dara Singh, Saeed Jaffery and Amrish Puri.

Amitabh works from morning to night

In an interview with Humans of Bombay in August, Abhishek Bachchan had revealed that Amitabh shoots for two KBC episodes a day and still rehearses for each and every episode ‘just in case’ he forgets his lines. He said that though his shoot starts at 11 am, the senior actor reaches the sets at 7:30 am to be able to rehearse. “He will get home at around 11:30-12 (at night), shower, have his dinner and then he gets on to his blog, he will be answering all his messages on Twitter," he added.

