Abhishek Bachchan reveals how hard Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan work: 'That's why they are so great'

Abhishek Bachchan with father Amitabh Bachchan on a flight.

Abhishek Bachchan recently spoke about how hard his superstar father Amitabh Bachchan works six days a week even at the age of 81. Giving an example of his daily schedule as well as how Shah Rukh Khan works on a set, Abhishek told Humans of Bombay in an interview, “That's why they are so great because for them, its just about the work." Also read: Abhishek Bachchan on critics: 'There’s someone giving me advice for free, why would I not take it?’

Sharing how Amitabh Bachchan continues to work as hard as he did in his younger days, Abhishek said, “When I was growing up, there were weeks on end when I wouldn’t see my father, and he was sleeping in the bed about 10 feet away from me because he used to leave for work before I woke up in the morning, and he’d come back after I’d gone to bed. So, although we were staying under the same roof, you don’t get to see him and you realize that’s how hard they had to work.”

Abhishek shares Amitabh's daily routine

Abhishek shared Amitabh Bachchan's busy schedule as he is filming for Kaun Banega Crorepati. He revealed that Amitabh shoots for two episodes a day and still rehearses for each and every episode ‘just in case’ he forgets his lines. He said that though his shoot starts at 11 am, he reaches the sets at 7:30 am in order to rehearse. “He will get home at around 11:30-12 (at night), shower, have his dinner and then he gets on to his blog, he will be answering all his messages on Twitter and will be pushing out and saying 'Ghoomer dekho, Ghoomer dekho'. He is too sweet," said Abhishek.

Abhishek on how Shah Rukh Khan works on set

Talking about Shah Rukh, with whom he has worked in Happy New Year, Abhishek said, “He is like an assistant, he doesn't even look at the watch, its all about the work.”

Abhishek will now be seen as a coach in Ghoomer, who finds a new hope in life when he crosses paths with a cricketer (played by Saiyami Kher) who lost her hand in an accident. He goes on to train her to become a left-handed bowler amid lot of struggles. Directed by R Balki, the film also stars Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi. It will release in theatres on August 18.

