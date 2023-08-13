Abhishek Bachchan on critics: 'There’s someone giving me advice for free, why would I not take it?’

Abhishek Bachchan on negative comments against him

He recently opened up about how he takes all in his stride while coming across mean comments on social media. He said, “This is where I differ from a lot of people. When somebody says, ‘How do you deal with bad critiques?’ I say, ‘There’s someone giving me advice for free, why would I not take it?’ Why do we get defensive and put up a wall saying ‘oh he is saying something bad’ and ‘this person is not good’."

“I am a film actor that works very hard to make films and entertain the audience and but then expect my audience to purchase a ticket with their hard-earned money and watch my film. I owe them the value of that ticket during those three hours. And if I don't manage to do that, they are going to be upset. Today, they have a platform to communicate that to me. Its my job and my duty to listen to them, each and every one of them," he added.

Reactions to Abhishek's statement

Internet looked impressed with Abhishek and praised him in the comments section of a video shared by the Instagram page of Humans of Bombay. A fan called him “Most under appreciated gentleman!!” Another said, “True gentleman of Bollywood. May be the last of the lot.” One more wrote, “Reasons why I really like this guy!” A comment also read: “Such a mature, wise and non entitled attitude. Very rare to find it in this industry.”

A fan also wrote, “Getting defensive to negative feedback is just natural human behavior. Love how @bachchan consciously takes it in a positive and constructive way!” Another commented, “Like father like son. Both are very dignified and mature. Never utters any nuisance like other filmstars who have their own arrogance. He is my most loved and cutest actor. Love you Abhishek.” A person also reacted, “So relevant.”

Directed by R Balki of Paa fame, Ghoomer also stars Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi. It is set to release in theatres on August 18.

