Amitabh Bachchan tells Vicky Kaushal ‘apke humare haalat ek jaise hain’ as they discuss cooking woes, preparing egg dish

Amitabh Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal found something in common as they talked about each other's cooking experiences on Kaun Banega Crorepati. Vicky will be seen on the show with his Govinda Naam Mera co-star Kiara Advani. (Also read: Vikas Khanna makes a request to Amitabh Bachchan on KBC, says 'Twitter pe mujhe gaaliyan padti hain')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sony shared the KBC promo on social media with the caption, “@amitabhbachchan ji, humein lagta tha ki aap achhe cook honge, lekin aapke aur @vickykaushal09 ji ke halaat ekdam same hai! (Amitabh ji, we thought you were a good cook but you and Vicky seem be in a similar situation).” The show is currently running in its final week this season.

The promo shows Vicky and Kiara on the hot seats. Amitabh asks Kiara if she can cook and she replies, “kabhi kabhi (sometimes).” Upon his turn, Vicky reveals that he can only make tea.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Responding to him, Amitabh Bachchan goes on to share his own tryst with cooking. He tells Vicky, “Aapke aur humare haalat bilkul ek jaise hain. Sir aap to kum se kum chai bana lete hain, main keval pani garam kar sakta hu. Ek bar videsh gaya hua tha toh mujhe akele rahna tha waha tab seekha ki anda kaise banta hai. 7 din to lag gaye ki usko sahi tarike se foda kaise jaaye. Kabhi idhar gir jaye, kabhi udhar gir jaye (You and me are at the same level. You can atleast make tea, I can only boil water. I once went abroad and had to stay alone. That was the time when I learnt how to prepare an egg. It took seven days to just learn to break it properly. It used to fall here and there.” Identifying with the situation, Vicky added, “Kabhi kabhi chhilka andar hi gir jata hai (The shell sometimes falls into the pan)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vicky and Kiara's Govinda Naam Mera had an OTT release last Friday. It is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotsar. Bhumi Pednekar is in the role of Vicky's wife in the film whereas Kiara is in the role of his girlfriend.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON