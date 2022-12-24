Vikas Khanna makes a request to Amitabh Bachchan on KBC, says 'Twitter pe mujhe gaaliyan padti hain'

Before MasterChef India goes on air on January 2, chef Ranveer Brar has made a revelation about chef Vikas Khanna. The duo appeared on quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) and went on to reveal a few fun facts in conversation with host Amitabh Bachchan. (Also read: Shark Tank's sharks offer ₹100 cr as Amitabh Bachchan pitches business idea on KBC. Watch)

Sony shared the KBC promo on social media with the caption, “Chef @ranveer.brar ji apne khaas dost Chef @vikaskhannagroup ji ko secret codes se sikha rahe hain Hindi! (Chef Ranveer Brar is teaching Hindi to his dear friend Vikas Khanna with the help of secret codes)."

The promo shows Ranveer and Vikas on the hot seats, facing Amitabh Bachchan. Ranveer tells Amitabh, “MasterChef ka ek secret code hai, kisi ko nahi bataate hum. Inko main roz deta hu ‘word of the day’ aur inko bolta hu, ‘Vikas, aaj apko ye word pure episode me char bar use karna hai’ (We have a secret code on MasterChef which we don't tell anyone. I give Vikas a word of the day everyday and ask him to use it four times during the episode).”

Vikas gives an example and says “Asmajas (confusion)” but Ranveer interrupts him to point out the correct pronunciation which is “asmanjas”. Vikas goes on to make a request to Amitabh, saying, "Sir, yaha apne logo ko please boldo, main elachi bolta hu aur Twitter pe itni mujhe gaaliyan padti hain (Sir, please tell your fans. They abuse me on Twitter as I say elachi (cardamom which is pronounced as elaichi in Hindi)."

Amitabh asks him why do they abuse him on Twitter and he replies, “Sir hum mein sabmein aise hi bolte hain, waha diction pe itna dhyan nahi dia jata. We love eating so hum alphabets kha jaate hain (This is how we people speak Hindi, we don't pay much attention to diction. We love eating and go on to eat few alphabets while speaking).”

Kaun Banega Crorepati is running in its finale week. Amitabh recently hosted school children as well as for a few episodes. This is the fourteenth season. It airs on Sony from Monday to Friday at 9 pm.

