Ammy Virk recalls rumours of him marrying Himanshi Khurana, says it was ‘miscommunication’

Back in 2019, several reports claimed that singer-actor Ammy Virk and actor Himanshi Khurana were engaged. In a new interview, he talked about the rumours and said that there was a ‘miscommunication’ in Punjab.

Ammy said that he and his brother got calls when Himanshi was on Bigg Boss 13. He added that he spoke with her later and they decided not to pay heed to the rumours.

Speaking to RJ Siddharth Kannan about the link-up rumours with Himanshi, Ammy said, “Mera kuch tha hi nahi aisa (There was never anything like that).” He said that it all started after a picture from one of their magazine shoots, in which she wore a lehenga and he wore a sherwani, went viral. “Ek photo viral hui thi aur Punjab mein miscommunication hui thi, kuch log the jinhone bana di thi, logon ko lagta tha ki meri aur Himanshi ki shaadi hui hai (A photo went viral and there was a miscommunication in Punjab. There were some people who thought we got married).”

“Uske baad Bigg Boss mein chal raha tha kuch masla, kaafi phone-vone aate the, mere bhai ko bhi aaye hai. Blue tick wale Twitter pe tag kar rahe hai mereko (There was a controversy when she was on Bigg Boss, my brother and I would get calls. I would get tagged in tweets about her by verified accounts),” he added.

Ammy said that he and Himanshi discussed it later and decided to let people talk. He maintained that there was never any romantic angle between them.

Himanshi is currently in a relationship with her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Asim Riaz. She recently told Hindustan Times in an interview that they have no immediate plans to tie the knot. “Our professional lives are our priority right now. Marriage can wait. I’m planning to explore new horizons and his career has just begun,” she said.

