Amol Palekar admitted to Pune hospital, wife says ‘his condition is fine’

Veteran actor Amol Palekar is admitted at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune. He is suffering from prolonged illness.

Amol Palekar, 77, is known for his work in parallel cinema and television shows, with Rajnigandha, Chitchor, Gol Maal, Shriman Shrimati and Chhoti Si Baat being some of his most successful films.

His wife Sandhya Gokhale told ABP Live, “There is nothing to worry about Amol Palekar's health. He is recovering and his condition is better than before." On being asked about what he is suffering from, Sandhya said, “This is an old illness. Due to excessive smoking, he was admitted to hospital 10 years ago as well. But his condition is fine.”

Amol has been missing from the spotlight for quite some time. He returned to acting with the film, Halla Ho, which released on ZEE5 last year. It was a true story of Dalit women who attacked a rapist in an open court. It also featured Rinku Rajguru, Barun Sobti, Upendra Limaye, Indraneil Sengupta, Saloni Batra and Sahil Khattar.

Talking about not doing much work, Amol had told Hindustan Times in an interview, "As an actor, I am a comet who surfaces once in a decade. Most roles offered to older actors are insignificant in terms of the theme of the film. I always accepted roles only if those challenged me as an actor or if it contributes to the scheme of the film. Acting just for the sake of earning money was never my pursuit. What fun is playing a superfluous role of someone’s father or a grandfather? I prefer to hide than to get overexposed."

He however, expressed happiness over the change brought in by OTT. “Plight of women used to be a sub-text. With the advent of OTT (over-the-top) platforms, female-centric themes are being handled; female characters are getting meaningful, lead roles. All this is a very heartening change,” he said.

