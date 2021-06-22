Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Amrish Puri remembered on his 89th birth anniversary: 'Legend never dies'
bollywood

Amrish Puri remembered on his 89th birth anniversary: 'Legend never dies'

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, Yash Raj Films and fans paid tribute to actor Amrish Puri on his 89th birth anniversary on Tuesday.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 04:38 PM IST
Amrish Puri worked in Hindi films and has starred in a number of international projects.

On the occasion of the 89th birth anniversary of Amrish Puri on Tuesday, several people took to social media to remember the late iconic actor.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri celebrated the occasion by watching Amrish Puri's films Chachi 420 and Ardh Satya.

"The real baap of Bollywood. Never threw tantrums. Never tried to be an insider. Remembering Amrish Puri on his birth anniversary. Today, watch Ardh Satya and Chachi 420 to understand his range," he tweeted.

Paying tribute to the legendary actor, a fan tweeted, "He was one of the most talented actors, an iconic villain, overall a versatile artist. From being the legendary 'Mogambo' to 'jaa simran jaa ji le apni zindagi', he gave us enough reasons to laugh."

Born on June 22, 1932, Amrish Puri is fondly remembered for his villainous roles -- especially Mogambo in Mr India. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Karan Arjun, Koyla and Nayak are some of his other memorable movies.

Yash Raj Films also paid tribute to Amrish Puri on his birth anniversary. The production banner shared a still of the late star from DDLJ on its official Instagram handle.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor says she was 'exhausted and in too much pain' after two babies and four months postpartum

"#AmrishPuri ...Legend never dies .Happy Birthday to one of the most fabulous villain of the century," a social media user wrote on Twitter.

Amrish Puri died on December 27, 2004, after suffering from brain hemorrhage.

