Amrita Arora in shock as Malaika Arora asks when will she be 'an amazing sister': I needed you the most...

Reality TV personality Malaika Arora and her sister-actor Amrita Arora had an argument in Goa, where an upset Malaika asked Amrita where was she when she needed her the most. A new promo clip from Malaika's show Moving In With Malaika was shared by Disney+ Hotstar on Instagram on Thursday. (Also Read | Malaika Arora fights with Amrita Arora after she loses her phone on Goa holiday with sister)

The clip started with Malaika reaching Goa to talk with Amrita Arora. She got out of her car, entered a holiday home, and climbed up the stairs to reach Amrita's bedroom. She said, "I want to know why is my sister avoiding me." A surprised Amrita, lazing in the bed and browsing her phone, said, "What?"

Next, actor Dino Morea visited the sisters and hugged them. They sat together in the living room. Painted in cream, the room features matching couches with a glass centre table. A few lamps and a plant were also part of the room. Several curtains hung on the windows near them.

In the video, Dino said, "We are in Goa. I know you all love adventure. We are going camping." Malaika responded, "I'm fine. I'm chill. I'm game." Amrita said, "One person is saying, 'Let's go, let's go, let's go', she's saying, 'I'm fine'. No one really wants my opinion."

Malaika asked, "But what's the big deal?" An exasperated Amrita replied, "Guys I don't want to go. You all just understand that." She then got up and walked away.

As Amrita lay in bed, Malaika went and asked her lovingly, "What happened?" She sat on the bed and replied, "You know I have a fear of water, right?" Malaika said, "You are not okay with something? No pressure. You don't have to."

Amrita later said, "And then that's us. We will fight, we argue, and then one moment you kind of look at each other and you are like, 'Nah, it's not worth it'." The clip next showed the duo dancing and enjoying drinks together in a restaurant on the beach.

As the sisters sat together later, Malaika asked Amrita, "I have one question to ask. When I needed you the most as my sister you weren't there. When will you be an amazing sister?"

When Amrita looked at her in surprise, Malaika shrugged as the video ended. The clip was posted with the caption, "From #Sisterhood to #SisterFeud, what’s cooking?"

Moving In With Malaika streams on Disney+ Hotstar at 8pm from Monday to Thursday. Apart from Amrita, many other celebrities have made an appearance on the show as gusts. They include Farah Khan, Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Malaika's son Arhaan Khan and Kareena Kapoor.

