Amrita Arora wishes mother with a throwback pic with sister Malaika Arora, fans recall 'MTV days'

Sisters Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora penned heartfelt birthday notes for their mother Joyce Arora, on Instagram. Amrita shared a throwback picture of the trio, while Malaika called her mother, “Arora family's backbone,” as she posted a photo with Joyce. Also Read: Malaika Arora says she 'always asks' her mom why she calls her ‘beta’: 'Is it because there's no son at home?'

Sharing the throwback photo, Amrita wrote, “Happy birthday birth giver. There is no one like you mama … you are loved more than you can imagine my crazy ol lady ! Hahahaha! I love you @joycearora.” In the picture, a young Malaika is seen smiling as she hugs Joyce, while Amrita's hands are wrapped around Malaika.

Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan and Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Khan Pataudi wished Joyce in the comments section. Bhavana Pandey dropped a heart emoji. One fan commented, “The photo reminds me when we used to watch Malaika on MTV Love Line and Style Check. Those were truly the golden days. Happy Birthday Joyce and thanks Amrita for this picture.”

Malaika also shared a picture with Joyce and captioned it, “Arora family backbone our Momsy. Happy birthday. Love you. PS: (And the coolest of them all)." In the picture, Malaika is seen pouting, while Joyce is seen laughing as she clicks a selfie.

Filmmaker Farah Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Vikram Phadnis, Shophie Choudry and Sanjay Kapoor wished Joyce in the comments section.

Malaika and Amrita share a close bond with their mother. The duo is often spotted spending time at their mother's place, enjoying Sunday lunches with her. On Christmas, Malaika with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor and Amrita along with her husband Shakeel Ladak and their kids made their way to Joyce's house for the celebrations.

