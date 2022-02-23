Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol fought because he wanted to get married, told her to quit acting: ‘I was really shocked’

Amrita Rao and her husband Anmol Sood (better known as RJ Anmol), in the latest episode of their show Couple of Things, talked about the first fight they ever had. They revealed that after three years of dating, their first argument took place in 2012, over marriage.

Anmol talked about his radio show Purani Jeans taking off and him being recognised everywhere. “Pehchaan ban chuki thi (I had made a name for myself), we were in love… It was 2012, I think the second half, toh mujhe laga shaadi kar lein (so I thought let’s get married),” he said.

However, Amrita was not ready for marriage, even though she was ‘serious’ about Anmol. “The intention was definitely there to get married but not at that time,” she said, adding that she wanted to focus on her career.

Anmol said that he may have been ‘selfish’ and ‘adamant’ back then, but felt that it was the right time to get married. He also thought that she might not land her dream project because not too many of the kind of films that she was comfortable doing were being made. “Mujhe lag raha tha ki aisa na ho jaaye ki (I did want that) because of a dream which might not come true, we are looking at procrastinating this beautiful decision… Tab mujhe lag raha tha woh galat hai aur main Amrita ke peeche tha (I felt that was wrong and I was persuading her to get married),” she said.

Amrita recalled that one evening, Anmol asked her to quit acting. “I was really taken aback and he was very serious. Anmol ne kabhi pehle aisa bola nahi tha (Anmol never said anything like this before),” she said, adding that he reasoned that it would be the best thing to do for their future.

“I have always taken Anmol very seriously because I believe he is a very wise and sensible person. I was not on the back foot but I was really shocked. Mujhe bohot dukh ho raha tha ki kya yeh sach hai, kya waakei mujhe apne career ki kurbaani deni padegi (I was very sad because I was thinking if I would really have to sacrifice my career for our relationship),” she said.

Amrita said that they went to a restaurant for dinner afterwards and she was crying throughout. “I was so, so, so sad and heartbroken, I couldn’t see my food,” she said. However, two days later, Anmol realised that he should not have asked her to give up her career and apologised to her.

Amrita said that it was really ‘unfair’ of a person to ask their partner to give up something, especially something that gives them ‘life’ and an ‘impetus to go on’. “But he said sorry,” she said. As he replied, “I have been saying sorry for 12 years,” she gave him the side-eye.

Amrita and Anmol tied the knot in 2016. They welcomed their first child, a son named Veer, on November 1, 2020.

