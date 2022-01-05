Amrita Rao’s mom refused to meet RJ Anmol for nearly a year when they started dating: ‘I said I am not interested’

Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol roped in their family members for the latest episode of their series Couple of Things. Amrita’s mother Kanchan Rao revealed that she refused to meet Anmol for several months when they were in a relationship.

“I had doubts and so many questions. I never ever wanted her to be with somebody from the industry, because it is very unpredictable, the life of an actor. That was my concern,” Amrita’s mother said, adding that when she found out Anmol is also from the media, she had her reservations.

“Radio ka mujhe pata hi nahi tha ki woh kya hai, kaise hota hai, kya career hota hai (I knew nothing about how radio works, what they do), how stable they are in their work, nothing I knew. She said, ‘Mummy, at least meet up with him.’ I said I am not interested, I don’t want to even meet him,” Kanchan added.

Amrita said that her mother did not want to meet Anmol for nearly a year. He said that he ‘was okay with it’ and wanted to give her time to come around instead of rushing things.

Anmol’s parents, meanwhile, said that they were apprehensive of whether a celebrity like Amrita would be able to adjust with a ‘normal family’ like theirs.

Amrita and Anmol tied the knot in 2016 after being in a relationship for several years. They welcomed their first child, Veer, in November 2020.

In an earlier episode of Couple of Things, Amrita and Anmol revealed how he proposed to her on live radio, while playing her favourite song Chandni Raat Mein, and asked her to give him a call if she felt the same way.

