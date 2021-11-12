Amrita Rao’s husband RJ Anmol proposed to her on live radio: ‘Whole city was listening’

Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol aka Anmol Sood revealed the story of how he proposed to her in the new episode of their show Couple of Things. He played her favourite song and proposed on live radio.

In a video shared on Instagram, Amrita and Anmol recalled the night he proposed. He was in the middle of his radio show and she was listening in, after having returned from a shoot. “Hum dost the magar uss din laga, ‘Aaj message karoon toh thoda zyada toh nahi hoga?’ (We were friends but that day, I wondered if it would be too much if I messaged him),” she said.

Amrita decided to message Anmol that she was listening to his show and he replied by telling her to continue listening for the next five minutes. “Mujhe laga kuch toh gadbad hai, boss (I felt something was fishy),” she said. He, meanwhile, said, “Mujhe laga garam hai loha, maar do hathoda (I thought let’s strike while the iron is hot).” +

Anmol played Amrita’s favourite song, Chandni Raat Mein. “Mic on and ‘Aaj ki raat apni dil ki baat usse kehne wala hoon jo sun rahi hai iss waqt (Tonight, I will confess my feelings to my love, who is listening in right now)’. And I proposed to my beauty live on radio,” he said. He asked her to give him a call if she felt the same way.

“Can you believe it? He proposed to me live on radio! Poora sheher sun raha tha (The whole city was listening),” Amrita said.

Amrita and Anmol tied the knot in 2016 after being in a relationship for several years. They welcomed their first child, Veer, in November last year. They celebrated his birthday last week with a low-key party, with just immediate family in attendance.