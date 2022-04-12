Amrita Rao opens up about her anxiety while she was trying to get pregnant: 'I had a fear of...'

Actor Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol talked about her fear of pregnancy in a new vlog. Amrita tied the knot with RJ Anmol in a secret wedding ceremony in 2014. The two welcomed a baby boy in 2020 and named him Veer. Also Read: Amrita Rao reveals RJ Anmol asked her to quit acting as he could see she was refusing offers over kissing scenes

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In their vlog, Anmol said that the duo talked about having a baby while they were on their honeymoon in Bali. She then reveals “Bohot time tak uske baad baby nahi hua because basically mujhe fear the pregnancy ka. I am sharing it for the first time but I had a fear of getting pregnant. The face of pregnancy is very different. Women around me used to tell me that the whole process is natural and all. But a baby is developing in your body and thinking about this caused me discomfort and I had a lot of questions.”

She then revealed that during the time when she was trying to conceive, she got an anxiety attack and after that she wasn't able to sleep for over a month.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The couple recently revealed on their YouTube channel that they tied the knot in a secret wedding in 2014 to make sure that the wedding news didn't hamper Amrita's career. Anmol said in an old vlog, “I thought that if we can keep our affair a secret for 4-5 years, can we not hide our marriage too.”

Amrita made her Bollywood debut with 2002 film Ab Ke Baras. Sooraj Barjatya's Vivah, also starring Shahid Kapoor, remains her most popular film. She has also worked in Ishq Vishk, Shaurya, Main Hoon Na, Jolly LLB and was last seen in 2019 film, Thackeray.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON