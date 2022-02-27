Amrita Rao photoshops Vivah pic to share a cute wish for Shahid Kapoor on birthday. See here

Actor Amrita Rao found a cute way to wish her old co-star Shahid Kapoor on his birthday. She took to Instagram Stories to share a picture from their movie Vivah, although with some birthday-themed additions. In the photo, a shy Amrita is seen giving Shahid a large ‘sticker’ birthday cake. Also read: Amrita Rao on when she was linked to Shahid Kapoor: ‘He was in a relationship when I was his co-star, we weren’t even friends’

Sharing the photo, Amrita wrote, “Happy birthday dear Shahid.” She also added the song Tum Jiyo Hazaron Saal by Asha Bhosle to the post. Shahid reacted to the post by re-sharing it on his page and wrote, “Thanks so much Amrita.”

Shahid reacting to Amrita's post.

Amrita and Shahid made their acting debuts with Ken Ghosh's Ishq Vishk in 2003. They played college students and best friends who finally realise their love for each other. They then starred together in Waah Life Ho To Aisi and Shikhar in 2005. The next year, they worked together in Sooraj Bharjatya's Vivah. In it, Amrita played a small town girl while Shahid played the younger son of a businessman. Their match is arranged by their families but they fall for each other.

During that time, Shahid and Amrita were also romantically linked with each other. She recently denied that they ever dated. "Not at all. Shahid was always in a relationship when I was his co-star. Yes, the audience always wished that we were a ‘real-life couple’ but that had only got to do with our tremendous onscreen popularity. The funny part is that Shahid and I have only been very good colleagues, we were not even friends who hung out with each other. But yes, we have tremendous respect for each other as artists and recently Shahid also expressed on social media that he misses working with me, which was very sweet. Why Shahid and I were never cast together after Vivah is a million-dollar question and something to think about,” she told The Times of India in an interview.

Shahid is now married to Mira Rajput and they have two kids. Amrita is married to RJ Anmol and they have a son together.

Shahid celebrated his birthday with friends and family last week. Mira shared a bunch of picture from the party at their house which was attended by his brother Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani and others. He will be seen next in Jersey with Mrunal Thakur.

