Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol reveal they secretly got married in 2014, wanted to make sure her career isn't affected

Actor Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol has revealed that they actually got married two year before what they have maintained as their wedding date. In a new video on their YouTube channel, Amrita and Anmol said that they tied the knot in a secret wedding in 2014. This was done to make sure that the wedding news doesn't hamper Amrita's career. (Also read: RJ Anmol recalls auditioning for Shahid’s role in Ishq Vishk: 'Bewakoof banaya’)

In the video, Anmol said that after Amrita landed three big-banner movies and his career also saw a significant jump after he joined a sports show as a host, he once again asked Amrita to marry him. She, however, refused once again. She said that suddenly, all the film offers she had got failed to lift off. But in 2012, she again got to work in movies such as Jolly LLB, Satygrah and Singh Sahab the Great.

“I was on a high again and Anmol said let's get married. I said things are getting back back on track, these films will release, I am now looking for even bigger films. If I got married, this news might just affect my career severely,” she said. She was nervous about the media dismissing her as irrelevant after her wedding.

However, Anmol came up with the idea of a secret wedding. “I thought that if we can keep our affair a secret for 4-5 years, can we not hide our marriage too,” he said in the video. Amrita was quickly onboard the idea. She said they could not invite their cousins to the wedding because everything was supposed to be hidden from media. They confirmed that they actually got married on May 15, 2014 and promised to share pictures and all the details from their wedding in the next video.

Amrita Rao made her acting debut with Shahid Kapoor in Ishq Vishk. She later starred in films such as Vivaah, Masti and others.

