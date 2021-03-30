Amrita Rao’s son Veer celebrates first Holi, watch video shared by RJ Anmol

Amrita Rao and Anmol Sood aka RJ Anmol’s baby boy, Veer, celebrated his first Holi this year. In a video shared on his Instagram page, Anmol gave fans a peek into the low-key celebration, with golgappas, gujiya, jalebi, thandai and of course, colours.

“Veer’s 1st HOLI !!! God has been Kind. Love from OUR Family to YOUR Family… @amrita_rao_insta @ankitasoodyoga #holi #veer #1st #love #family,” he captioned his Instagram Reels video, at the end of which the little one’s hand could be seen reaching into a plate filled with coloured powders.

“God bless the beautiful family,” Vindu Dara Singh wrote. Fans also showered love in the comments section. “Stay blessed & happy..hugs to Veer,” one wrote. “Happy Holi to all of you sir. May god bless you, sending love and all the Colors for Veer,” another commented. “Happpy first Holi to sweets se bhi sweet Veer,” a third wrote.

Last week, Anmol shared a photo of Amrita breastfeeding Veer and called it an ‘almost godly’ sight. “Amrita Feeding Veer is the Most Beautiful Sight for Me Every Day...its so Surreal, So Magical... almost Godly ! Its the Toughest Duty - All Night, All Day & She does it with a Smile on her face... to see Mother & Baby bond in a different way... I Salute You, I Salute My Mother & EVERY MOTHER on this Planet … Why wait for Mother’s Day, I Say… @amrita_rao_insta #veer #mother #motherlove #motherhood #mothersday #bond #instagood #instagram,” he wrote.

Also read: Manoj Bajpayee says he felt bad about not winning National Award for some earlier performances, had given up hope

Amrita and Anmol welcomed their first child, Veer, in November last year. She is a hands-on mother to him and has not even hired a nanny.

“I'm up most of the night feeding my baby and it's not like your shift ends and you get to sleep in the day, the day continues catering to every second of Veer. You have to put behind yourself and now you become your second priority. Motherhood is the toughest role I have played so far,” she told Pinkvilla in a recent interview.