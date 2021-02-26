IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Amrita Rao on motherhood: ‘No one can really prepare you for the journey'
Amrita Rao has named her son Veer.
Amrita Rao has named her son Veer.
bollywood

Amrita Rao on motherhood: ‘No one can really prepare you for the journey'

  • Amrita Rao has said that she wasn't prepared to handle many new mother problems as parents forget to tell their children many things by the time they become grandparents.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:05 AM IST

Amrita Rao and husband RJ Anmol are among the many new parents in town and are trying to do their best to bring up their son who was born in November last year. The Vivah actor has said that her life now revolves only around the child and she finds motherhood the toughest role she has played so far.

Amrita doesn't have a nanny for her son Veer as she believes that a mother should spend as much time as possible with the child to understand him better.

"I'm up most of the night feeding my baby and it's not like your shift ends and you get to sleep in the day, the day continues catering to every second of Veer. You have to put behind yourself and now you become your second priority. Motherhood is the toughest role I have played so far," she told in an interview to Pinkvilla.

Amrita also revealed the problems she wasn't prepared to handle until she became a parent herself with first hand experience. Citing the example of teething problems, managing a baby during feeding, burping and colic issues, Amrita said, "There are so many things that your parents forget by the time you are a parent so no one can really prepare you for the journey. You have to step into parenthood to be born as a parent."

Amrita also added that Anmol is a hands-on dad and she even has a name for him after he became a father. "I'm very impressed with him. He was excited about giving Veer a bath from day one. He stayed awake at intervals at night when I needed help. He also changes nappies and can pretty much handle Veer without me. I call him the Japa-Papa for Veer," she said.

Also read: Arshi Khan laughs off criticism for Bigg Boss 14 after-party dress, reveals Salman Khan’s hilarious reaction to it

Amrita had shared the first picture of her child on November 6 last year. It showed her and Anmol's hands holding the hand of the little one. It went with the caption, "Hello World... Meet Our Son #Veer. He is lookin at his 1st BroFist frm YOU !!! Seek Your Blessings. Amrita Rao RJ Anmol."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amrita rao rj anmol

Related Stories

Deepika Padukone braved the crowds in Mumbai as a woman tried to pull her purse.(Varinder Chawla)
Deepika Padukone braved the crowds in Mumbai as a woman tried to pull her purse.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Deepika struggles to get into her car as a woman pulls her purse, watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:02 AM IST
  • Spotted outside a food joint in Mumbai, Deepika Padukone was seen struggling when a woman tried to pull her purse in an attempt to sell tissues.
READ FULL STORY
Emma Watson is not retiring from acting.
Emma Watson is not retiring from acting.
hollywood

Emma Watson's manager denies her retirement from acting, fans react

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:21 AM IST
  • The fans of Harry Potter star Emma Watson were shocked as a report hinted that the actor has given up her career in acting and is devoting her time to her boyfriend.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut's Tanu Weds Manu also starred Swara Bhasker as her friend.
Kangana Ranaut's Tanu Weds Manu also starred Swara Bhasker as her friend.
bollywood

Kangana tweets about not getting tagged in Tanu Weds Manu posts while Swara did

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:26 AM IST
Actor Kangana Ranaut has tweeted about how she was not tagged in the 10th anniversary posts of her film Tanu Weds Manu by some sections of the media. She said that a few people wish she was Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu or Swara Bhasker.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amrita Rao has named her son Veer.
Amrita Rao has named her son Veer.
bollywood

Amrita Rao on motherhood: ‘No one can really prepare you for the journey'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:05 AM IST
  • Amrita Rao has said that she wasn't prepared to handle many new mother problems as parents forget to tell their children many things by the time they become grandparents.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepika Padukone braved the crowds in Mumbai as a woman tried to pull her purse.(Varinder Chawla)
Deepika Padukone braved the crowds in Mumbai as a woman tried to pull her purse.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Deepika struggles to get into her car as a woman pulls her purse, watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:02 AM IST
  • Spotted outside a food joint in Mumbai, Deepika Padukone was seen struggling when a woman tried to pull her purse in an attempt to sell tissues.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saveree Sri Gaur (Sourced photo)
Saveree Sri Gaur (Sourced photo)
bollywood

Theatre or cinema, all strive to entertain audience: Saveree Sri Gaur

By S Farah Rizvi
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:48 PM IST
Actor Saveree Sri Gaur known for playing, Budhani in the film ‘Bhor’, feels theatre and cinema both have their own charm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan on Bigg Boss.(AFP)
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan on Bigg Boss.(AFP)
bollywood

Salman Khan joins Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Pathan, see a picture

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:35 PM IST
  • Salman Khan reportedly shot for Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan on Thursday. See a picture from the set here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant visits her mother in hospital.(Varinder Chawla)
Rakhi Sawant visits her mother in hospital.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Rakhi visits mom in hospital, Kashmera, Sambhavna assure 'financial support'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:46 PM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant visited her ailing mother at hospital, accompanied by Kashmera Shah and Sambhavna Seth, who assured 'emotional and financial support' for her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image is a screengrab from the video shared by Yashraj Mukhate.(Instagram/@yashrajmukhate)
The image is a screengrab from the video shared by Yashraj Mukhate.(Instagram/@yashrajmukhate)
bollywood

Yashraj Mukhate on going from 10k followers to 2 million with viral tracks

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:22 PM IST
  • Yashraj Mukhate, the memelord musician behind viral tracks such as Rasode Mein Kaun Tha and Pawri Hori Hai, has spoken about his journey.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shahir Kapoor and Rajesh Khattar pose together.
Shahir Kapoor and Rajesh Khattar pose together.
bollywood

On Shahid's birthday, former step-father Rajesh Khattar recalls teenage years

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:54 PM IST
  • On Shahid Kapoor's 40th birthday, his former step-father Rajesh Khattar recalled the 'normal family' dynamic they shared as Shahid was growing up.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dharmendra paid a visit to some workers on his farm.
Dharmendra paid a visit to some workers on his farm.
bollywood

Dharmendra says 'I love you' to workers at his farm, shares video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:49 PM IST
Veteran actor Dharmendra has shared a video of himself with a few workers an his farm. It shows the actor paying the workers a visit and making them laugh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rhea Chakraborty was dating Sushant Singh Rajput at the time of his death.
Rhea Chakraborty was dating Sushant Singh Rajput at the time of his death.
bollywood

Chehre: Sushant's fans call for 'boycott' even after Rhea's removal from poster

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:53 PM IST
  • A faction of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's fans called for a boycott of the film Chehre, said to feature his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Rhea was removed from the promotional materials of the film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Daniel Weber received Sunny Leone and the children at the airport.
Daniel Weber received Sunny Leone and the children at the airport.
bollywood

Sunny Leon waits for her turn as Daniel showers kids with kisses at airport

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:40 PM IST
  • Sunny Leone, her daughter Nisha and sons Asher and Noah touched down in Mumbai after their trip to Kerala. They were welcomed by Daniel Weber.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dia Mirza chose a simple but stunning look for her wedding,
Dia Mirza chose a simple but stunning look for her wedding,
bollywood

How did Dia Mirza achieve her sweet and stunning wedding look? Watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:05 PM IST
A video showing Dia Mirza getting ready for her wedding has been shared online. The actor looked stunning on her wedding day and this is how her look was achieved.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Producer-director Siddharth Kumar Tewary has bought rights to an Argentinian show and adapting it for an OTT platform in India.
Producer-director Siddharth Kumar Tewary has bought rights to an Argentinian show and adapting it for an OTT platform in India.
bollywood

Indian adaptation underway for Spanish thriller The Cleaning Lady, Siddharth Kumar Tewary reveals details

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:57 PM IST
Argentinian show, The Cleaning Lady (La Chica Que Limpia) which was shot in Spanish, is being adapted for India by television producer-director Siddharth Kumar Tewary.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taimur Ali Khan turns big brother as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcome their second child.
Taimur Ali Khan turns big brother as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcome their second child.
bollywood

When Saif Ali Khan said he 'should've added a disclaimer' to son Taimur's name

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 04:52 PM IST
  • Actor Saif Ali Khan once said that he should've added a disclaimer to his son Taimur's name, after him and his wife, Kareena Kapoor, were criticised for picking that name.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover married in 2016.
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover married in 2016.
bollywood

Sunkissed Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover bid the Maldives adieu, see pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 04:01 PM IST
  • Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were in Maldives for a brief holiday and shared lots of pictures from the island nation. Check out their latest pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac