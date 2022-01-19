Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Amrita Rao says co-stars’ 'heroine' girlfriends used to be ‘insecure’ about her, husband RJ Anmol explains why
bollywood

Amrita Rao says co-stars’ 'heroine' girlfriends used to be ‘insecure’ about her, husband RJ Anmol explains why

Amrita Rao revealed that often during her shoot schedules, girlfriends of her co-stars would feel ‘insecure’ about having her around.
Rj Anmol with wife Amrita Rao. (Instagram)
Published on Jan 19, 2022 04:42 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol, who got married in 2016, often share snippets from their personal life with fans. In a recent video, they opened up about keeping their love life a hush-hush affair for years and sometimes feeling insecure in the relationship.

Speaking to Anmol, Amrita revealed that often during her shooting schedules, respective girlfriends of her male co-stars would feel ‘insecure’ about having her around. In the latest video on their YouTube channel Couple of Things, Amrita said: “I have experienced this that whenever I’d be on shoots, my co-stars’ girlfriends, who were heroines themselves, were very very insecure.”

Looking at Amrita, Anmol responded: "I can understand the reason for their insecurity. Because their (respective) boyfriends were shooting with a very beautiful girl.”

In the video, Anmol also complained that Amrita would never respond to his messages when on shoot, not even during lunch breaks. He confessed about feeling insecure at times. “I never kept it inside me. I opted for communication. I spoke to Amrita. I said ‘Yaar, when you don’t reply to my messages, my heart starts pounding'. And one more thing, nobody knew about our affair. So all those people on her sets thought she was single. No boyfriend. So my insecurity was multiplied by 10." He added that he would convey all his feelings to Amrita once she returned from her shoots.

RELATED STORIES

Also read: RJ Anmol reveals how he surprised Amrita Rao with ‘most expensive gift’ of his life: ‘She could not believe it’

Amrita and Anmol began dating in 2009 and got married in 2016. They welcomed their first child, Veer, in November 2020.

Amrita Rao stepped into Bollywood with 2002's Ab Ke Baras and went on to star in films such as Main Hoon Na, Ishq Vishk, Masti and Welcome to Sajjanpur, among others. She is best known for her role in Sooraj Barjatya's Vivah, in which she co-starred with Shahid Kapoor. She was last seen in 2019 movie Thackeray.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
amrita rao rj anmol
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
India vs South Africa
Covid in India
Aparna Yadav
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP