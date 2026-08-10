Amruta Khanvilkar issues legal warning over reports of separation from Himanshu Malhotra: ‘Baseless and defamatory’

Actor Amruta Khanvilkar has taken a stand against media reports pertaining to her marriage with actor Himanshu Malhotra, issuing a legal notice that warns the media and all social networking sites against indulging in the circulation of defamatory information regarding their personal life. Their lawyers issued a strongly worded notice, making it clear that any unverified claims or invasion of privacy could invite legal action. This notice was issued soon after reports were released stating that Amruta and Himanshu have been living apart from each other for the last 18 months.

Amruta Khanvilkar's legal team issues warning

Amruta Khanvilkar issues legal notice over marriage reports with Himanshu Malhotra, warns against defamatory claims.

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In a statement dated August 10, 2026, Amruta's legal representatives addressed the reports in a strong statement which read, “It has come to our attention that certain online, social media and digital platforms are circulating content concerning Ms. Amruta Khanvilkar and her personal life, which is baseless, defamatory and/or in violation of her privacy.”

The legal team acknowledged the importance of freedom of expression but drew a line at what it described as defamatory or misleading reporting. It added, “While the right to freedom of expression is respected, any misuse of such freedom to publish, circulate or share defamatory statements, rumours, unverified allegations or misleading information concerning Ms. Amruta Khanvilkar will be taken seriously.”

The statement also warned that those found responsible could face legal consequences. It said, “Wherever supported by available evidence, appropriate legal action will be initiated against the individuals, entities or organisations responsible for creating, publishing, circulating or sharing such content, in accordance with applicable law.”

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{{^usCountry}} Her team further said that instances of such content are being tracked and recorded for possible legal action, concluding, “All such instances are being monitored and documented for appropriate legal recourse.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her team further said that instances of such content are being tracked and recorded for possible legal action, concluding, “All such instances are being monitored and documented for appropriate legal recourse.” {{/usCountry}}

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Reports claim they have been living separately

The legal notice follows aTimes of India report stating that Amruta and Himanshu maintained separate addresses for the past 18 months. However, an insider confirmed that neither a divorce nor a legal separation is currently in the works. Despite living apart, the couple remained on excellent terms. The report also noted that they are still close friends who regularly catch up on both personal and professional matters.

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Rather than a dramatic falling out, the choice to move into different homes was reportedly a practical one. The report chalked the decision up to a mix of financial realities, shifting career priorities, and family obligations that made living together difficult at this stage. It also said that the two of them were simply taking some space to evaluate their future.

A relationship that began in 2004

It was on the sets of India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj in 2004 where Amruta Khanvilkar and Himanshu Malhotra first met. They fell in love and after many years of being together, they got married in January 2015. That same year, Amruta and Himanshu participated in Nach Baliye 7 and ended up winning the dance reality show.

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As far as their careers go, Amruta Khanvilkar has had a flourishing career in the field of Marathi cinema, starring in movies such as Arjun, Saade Maade Teen, Aayna Ka Bayna and Baji. She has been consistently seen in Hindi films and series. She was most recently seen in Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web and Tu Yaa Main.

On the other hand, Himanshu Malhotra has made appearances in Hindi movies like Phoonk, Himmatwala and Raazi. As for him, he has worked on several TV serials like Bhagonwali - Baante Apni Taqdeer, Love Marriage Ya Arranged Marriage and Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei.