Amy Jackson, boyfriend Ed Westwick twin in black as they made red carpet debut at National Film Awards 2022

After sharing loved up pictures with boyfriend Ed Westwick on Instagram, Amy Jackson has now made their relationship red carpet official. Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick walked together on the red carpet at the 2022 National Film Awards in London. The couple twinned in black outfits as they posed for the camera. Also Read: Amy Jackson finally confirms dating Gossip Girl alum Ed Westwick, shares romantic pic

In a picture shared by HT City's Instagram handle, Amy is seen laughing as Ed looked at her. In another one, the couple posed for a picture with their hands on each others' waists. One fan reacted to the picture and wrote, “They made their relationship red-carpet official.”

Last month, on Ed's 35th birthday, the couple celebrated the day with his family. Ed also shared a picture on his Instagram Stories featuring Amy and his grandmother. A few weeks before his birthday, Amy had shared a loved up picture with Ed in which she held him close, as they posed for the camera. But months before she made her relationship Insta-official, the couple was spotted holding hands as they walked on the streets of London.

Amy was earlier engaged to George Panayiotou. They welcomed their son Andreas in September in 2019. Their split was confirmed last year when Amy deleted all photos of George, including the post in which they announced the birth of Andreas.

Ed is known for playing playboy Chuck Bass on the CW Network's Gossip Girl from 2007 to 2012. The show also starred Blake Lively, Leighton Meester and others. Ed also played the lead in the sitcom White Gold. Ed had made his film debut with Children of Men (2006). He later appeared in films such as, Breaking and Entering, Son of Rambow, S. Darko, Chalet Girl, J. Edgar, Romeo & Juliet, Bone in the Throat, Freaks of Nature, Billionaire Ransom and many more. He was last seen in Me You Madness, which was released last year.

