All for Ananya Panday: Aditya Roy Kapur, Suhana Khan, Navya Nanda, Shanaya Kapoor attend Dream Girl 2 screening

Ananya Panday witnessed a lot of support from her near and dear ones at the special screening of her film Dream Girl 2 on Thursday. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana as the male lead and releases in theatres on Friday. At the screening, all from Ananya's rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur to her BFFs including Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda and Shanaya Kapoor were in attendance. Also read: Dream Girl 2 advance booking: Ayushmann Khurrana's film sells 26,550 tickets, likely to open at ₹9-10 cr

Celebs at Dream Girl 2 screening

Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda, Suhana Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur attended Dream Girl 2 screening on Thursday. (Varinder Chawla)

Ayushmann, who wore black casuals with an olive green jacket was joined by wife Tahira Kashyap, who looked stunning in a white saree. Ananya was in a denim top and pants and posed with Ayushmann at the event. Her rumoured boyfriend and actor Aditya was spotted in a white T-shirt and black denims paired with a denim shirt. His brothers Kunal Roy Kapur and Siddharth Roy Kapur, sister-in-law Vidya Balan also attended the screening.

Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda, Suhana Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur at Dream Girl 2 screening. (Varinder Chawla)

Ayushmann Khurrana with Tahira Kashyap and Ananya Panday at Dream Girl 2 screening. (Varinder Chawla)

Cheering for Ananya were her friends: Suhana Khan, who was in a black top and denims, Navya in a blue shirt and white pants and Shanaya in a grey maxi dress with a white denim jacket. The trio posed together at the screening.

More about Dream Girl 2.

Dream Girl 2 has been written and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. It is a spiritual sequel to the 2019 film Dream Girl which was a blockbuster with collection of ₹142 crore. Dream Girl 2 is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor and has Ayushmann pretending to be a woman named Pooja. Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa as Jumani, Manjot Singh and Abhishek Bannerjee also have pivotal roles in the film.

Ayushmann is seen dressed up as a woman in the Dream Girl 2 trailer. Talking about getting into his character, the actor told PTI that his respect for women has grown after playing a female character in the film. To play a character who dresses as a woman, Ayushmann said he had to put on heavy make-up, wear bulky lehengas and a wig in summer. "I had to shave two or three times a day, otherwise my face would get red. The beard used to grow. It was all very difficult," he said.

