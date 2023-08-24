Dream Girl 2 advance booking: Ayushmann Khurrana's film sells 26,550 tickets, likely to open at 9-10 cr

Ayushmann Khurrana has a lot riding on this week's release, Raaj Shaandilyaa's comedy Dream Girl 2. As per a koimoi.com report, the film is likely to score ₹9-10 crore on the opening day on Friday, August 25. It's already sold 26,5550 tickets across the three major multiplex chains in advance booking. (Also Read: Dream Girl 2 song Jamnapaar: Ayushmann Khurrana aces smooth moves as Pooja in special dance number) Ayushmann Khurrana plays Pooja in Dream Girl 2

Box office predictions

Leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter on Thursday and provided a breakup of the tickets already sold in the advance booking of Dream Girl 2 across PVR, INOX and Cinepolis.

Ayushmann's biggest post-pandemic opening?

Dream Girl 2 is estimated to open in the ₹9-10 crore bracket. If that happens, it will become Ayushmann's biggest opening in post-pandemic times. Before the pandemic, three of his films opened in the same bracket in a row. These included the first part of the Dream Girl franchise (2019), at ₹10.05 crore, Ayushmann's biggest opening till then.

Dream Girl was followed by Amar Kaushik's social comedy Bala later in the year, that opened at ₹10.15 crore, which remains Ayushmann's biggest opening till date. His last film before the pandemic, Hitesh Kewalya's 2020 romantic comedy Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, opened at ₹9.55 crore. That was also a sequel, to his 2017 film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

Prior to Dream Girl, Ayushmann's films used to have a low opening, but picked up pace owing to word-of-mouth due to the strong content. He continued to pursue content-led films post-pandemic as well, with Abhishek Kapoor's 2021 rom-com Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui ( ₹3.75 crore), Anubhav Sinha's 2022 thriller Anek ( ₹1.77 crore), Anubhuti Kashyap's social comedy Doctor G ( ₹3.87 crore), and Anirudh Iyer's An Action Hero ( ₹1.31 crore), his lowest opening in recent memory. However, An Action Hero went on to gain a huge fan base upon its eventual release on Netflix India.

About Dream Girl 2

Dream Girl 2 also stars Ananya Panday, Vijay Raaz, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Manjot Singh, Annu Kapoor, and Seema Pahwa among others. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures.

