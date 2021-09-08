Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anand Ahuja reacts as Sonam Kapoor their poses in boots on 18 lakh sofa for photoshoot, she apologises for it
bollywood

Anand Ahuja reacts as Sonam Kapoor their poses in boots on 18 lakh sofa for photoshoot, she apologises for it

Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja has reacted after she stood in boots on their ₹18 lakh sofa for a photoshoot. The picture was taken inside their London home.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 07:08 AM IST
Sonam Kapoor with her husband Anand Ahuja.

Anand Ahuja, the husband of actor Sonam Kapoor, has reacted after she stood in boots on the couple's 18 lakh sofa for a photoshoot. Recently, Sonam shared a picture of herself on Instagram as she posed inside her London home and creative studio for the latest edition of Architectural Digest India.

In the photo, Sonam Kapoor wore a purple dress paired with black boots. She stood with her arms on her waist on her blue and teal Camaleonda sofa. The furniture piece by Mario Bellini is a three-seater couch and retails at about €18,000, approximately 18 lakh.

Reacting to the post, Anand wrote in the comments section, "This picture will always come to my mind whenever I sit on that couch now", followed by a bunch of emojis. Sonam, responding to his comment wrote, "@anandahuja hhahhahahah.. sorry I stood on the new couch..."

RELATED STORIES

Sonam had captioned the post, “At first, I was nervous about opening up our home and office, but I quickly realised I was in great hands. I’m now thrilled and excited to share these images of our beloved spaces presented beautifully.”

She shared more photos from the shoot on Tuesday. She wrote, "The first time @anandahuja and I stepped foot into our flat it instantly felt like home! It’s a two and a half bedroom space nestled in Notting Hill, and perfect for where we are in our lives at present. Upon seeing the space, we knew right away @rooshadshroff would bring to life a particular vision I had for the space. As always, Rooshad and I very much enjoyed collaborating together. He is highly adept in curating a space tailored to someone’s needs and individual design taste."

Also Read | Step inside Sonam Kapoor's London home with jewel-tone decor, the boldest bathroom you've ever seen

Sonam will be next seen in Blind. She was last seen in the 2019 release The Zoya Factor. She also had a cameo role in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's AK vs AK, which had released on Netflix last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anand ahuja sonam kapoor sonam kapoor ahuja sonam kapoor anand ahuja sonam kapoor pics sonam kapoor instagram
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Madhuri Dixit's son Arin joins university in US, Dr Nene is a proud dad

No proof that bodybuilding done in moderation can cause a heart attack, says Freddy Daruwala

Alia Bhatt wraps Darlings shoot, says 'see you at the movies'

Bhoot Police release date preponed, will stream from September 10
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET UG Admit Card 2021
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Covid-19 cases
Tokyo Paralympics
Shikshak Parv 2021 Live
INS Anvesh
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP