Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter return from New Year vacation, fan asks 'are they in a relationship?' Watch

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday night. The rumoured couple had flown to Sawai Madhopur to celebrate the New Year at the Ranthambhore National Park.

Ananya and Ishaan were seen exiting the Mumbai airport together. While Ananya was in a white top and jeans paired with boots, Ishaan wore a black shirt and jeans paired with a black jacket and a woollen cap.

A video of them stepping out of the airport was shared by a paparazzo account. A fan commented, “Dono bhai same personality ke he (both have the same personality).” A fan said, “Good to see them wearing their mask, now their fans have to do the same.” One of the fans even asked, “Are they in a relationship?”

Ananya and Ishaan had earlier shared similar pictures and videos from Ranthambhore National Park on their respective Instagram accounts. But just like their earlier vacations together, they did not post any pictures together.

Ishaan shared several pictures of a tiger spotted by them at the park and wrote, “Eye of the tiger and with that, we begin the year of the tiger!!! Yours truly.” Ananya also echoed the same thought as she shared several pictures of a tiger, monkey, reindeer, the greenery and a picture of herself sippin a cup of tea. She wrote, "Entering 2022 with a grateful, happy heart. Stay safe, be kind and make every moment count #YearOfTheTiger."

Ananya had also shared pictures and videos of herself at a guava farm. She captioned the post, “channelling my inner happy in a guava farm.” A video showed her exploring the farm, eating guava and asking the person behind the camera to hold her phone for a moment.

Ananya and Ishaan have worked on one film together, Khaali Peeli, which came out in 2019. The two had flown to the Maldives to ring in the last New Year but had not shared any pictures together.

Ananya will now be seen in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also has Fighter with Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda in the pipeline.

Ishaan will now be seen in Pippa, the biopic of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. He also has Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the pipeline.

