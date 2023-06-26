Ananya Panday shares adorable childhood video of her dressed as a pilot. Watch

Actor Ananya Panday has been quite active on Instagram, sharing pictures and videos from her work life, travels and workout routine. In her latest Instagram Reels, she has shared a childhood video, presumably from a fancy dress competition, where she's dressed as a pilot. (Also Read: Chunky Panday creates 'pehla pasta' art, sells it to daughter Ananya Panday for ₹11)

Chunky Panday shoots the video

Ananya Panday posted a video of her dressed up as a pilot in her childhood

Ananya's father, actor Chunky Panday, is heard from behind the camera as he shoots her dressed up as a pilot. In the video, he's heard asking Ananya if she's flying off to somewhere. When Ananya responds with a yes, he asks her if she's a pilot or an air hostess. Ananya replies confidently that she's a pilot. Chunky then asks her which airline she works for, then Ananya picks ‘Lufthansa’ from the options given by her father.

In the video, Ananya seems to be taking prompts from someone in the adjacent room, presumably her mother Bhavana Pandey.

Comments on Ananya's video

Ananya captioned her video, “How badly do you need a holiday?” Many of her family, friends and colleagues commented on the Instagram Reels.

Ananya's aunt, beauty and health coach Deanne Panday, commented, “Why did you grow up?? Why did our kids grow up?? Miss all of you… so little.” Bhavana wrote ‘love you loads’ in the comments section.

Her fellow ‘Bollywood Wives’ commented too; Maheep Kapoor wrote, “Cutie!!!! why did you guys have to grow up." Neelam Kothari commented, “Such a doll." Seema Sajdeh called Ananya a ‘cutie’.

Actor Sanjay Kapoor wrote, “Hahaha too cute...” Ananya's Call Me Bae director Colin D'Cunha also wrote ‘adorable’ in the comments section. Ananya's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan co-star Adarsh Gourav commented, “Dawwww.”

Ananya Panday's upcoming films

Ananya was last seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Puri Jagannath's action comedy Liger last year. She has wrapped up the shoot of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.

She has also finished shooting for Vikramaditya Motwane's cybercrime thriller Control and will also be seen in Raaj Shaandilyaa's romantic comedy Dream Girl 2, the sequel of Ayushmann Khurrana's 2019 hit. Ananya is currently shooting for Call Me Bae, her web series debut that will premiere on Prime Video India.

