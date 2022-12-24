Ananya Panday is high on glamour in pics from new photo shoot, Shanaya Kapoor says 'wow'

Ananya Panday has shared a bunch of pictures from a new photo shoot in which she poses in a black monokini. The actor looks glamorous as she poses for the camera in low light. She has her hair tied up in a loose bun. Her fans and near and dear ones loved hew new pics. Also read: Fans spot Ananya Panday's rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur in her pics from Qatar. See here

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the pictures clicked in an empty room, Ananya wrote on Instagram, “wonderwall.” Bestie Shanaya Kapoor wrote “wow” in her reaction to the post. Her mom Bhavana Pandey dropped a black heart emoticon. Her Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives co-star and Shanaya's mom Maheep Kapoor showered her with fire and heart eyes emojis. Both Krishna Shroff and Rhea Kapoor commented, “Love this!” with a fire icon. Musician Lisa Mishra reacted, “My goodnessssssss”. A fan wrote, “Looking gorgeous,” while another said, “So beautiful, love the photography.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ananya was recently in Doha with father Chunky Panday, friend Shanaya Kapoor and her father Sanjay Kapoor. Her rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur was also spotted in one of the pictures shared by Sanjay Kapoor from Qatar. Sharing a video summing up her time in Qatar, Ananya wrote on Instagram, “WHAT AN EXPERIENCE!!! The FIFA World Cup 2022 semi finals -Argentina beating Croatia, seeing Messi just be the legend that he is, David Beckham waving at us and getting to see all this with my Papa and best friends thank you.”

Ananya was last seen in pan-Indian film Liger, opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Produced by Karan Johar, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

She will be next seen in the comedy film Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles and is all set to hit the theatres on July 7, 2023. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan opposite her Gehraiyaan co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. It is directed by debutant director Arjun Varain.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.