Ananya Panday poses with customised artwork gifted by Gauri Khan, goes ‘stunning, wow, love it’. See pics

Ananya Panday has given her fans a look at the art piece gifted to her by Gauri Khan. She shared a picture of the artwork adorning her wall and thanked Gauri for the same.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Ananya shared a picture in which she could be seen posing besides the colourful silhouette of a woman's face that has names of classic movies written on patches of different colours. She tied her hair in a bun in order to resemble the silhouette. She shared another picture to give a better look at the art.

She wrote, "Thank you Gauri aunty for making this for me," and added the 'Love it, stunning' and 'wow' stickers.

Ananya Panday has shared two pictures on Instagram Stories.

Ananya is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday, who is a close friend of Gauri's superstar husband Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh and Gauri's daughter Suhana Khan and son Aryan Khan are among Ananya's closest friends.

Ananya and Suhana often share pictures of their get-togethers and also engage in fun banter on Instagram. The two have grown up together and occasionally share throwback childhood pictures with each other.

Ananya had once said in a Vogue interview that Suhana is the ‘makeup guru’ of their squad. “She does the perfect winged liner! I am probably the worst at it out of everyone,” she said.

Ananya was last seen in 2020 film Khaali Peeli, opposite Ishaan Khatter. The two are rumoured to be in a relationship and have recently returned from their Maldives vacation.

Ananya will now be seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Liger. Directed by Puri Jagannath, it also stars veteran US boxer Mike Tyson. The film will be released theatrically in five languages -- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam -- on August 25, 2022.

The actor also has Gehraiyaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone, Dhairya Karwa, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, lined up for an OTT release.

